Mercedes Mone to make a deal with former WWE champion to take down Toni Storm? Exploring the chances 

The women of AEW were excellent at All In 2025. Mercedes Mone vs. 'Timeless' Toni Storm was arguably a match of the year contender. Furthermore, the women's Casino Gauntlet Match was won by the reigning ROH Women's World Champion, Athena. By doing so, she has earned a guaranteed AEW Women's World Championship opportunity.

Mercedes Mone's defeat to Storm at All In was her first singles loss in All Elite Wrestling. The CEO currently holds multiple titles such as the AEW TBS Championship, the CMLL World Women's Championship, the RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship, and more. Nevertheless, she still wants to become AEW Women's World Champion. But to do so, she will have to take the Timeless star down.

To get her way, the erstwhile Sasha Banks might form a temporary alliance with none other than long-time rival, Athena. Since the latter has a guaranteed AEW Women's World Championship opportunity, there is a strong chance that Storm and Athena will lock horns in a title match soon.

The CEO might interfere in this potential bout and cost the former NXT UK Women's Champion her match and her championship. Eventually, this could lead to Mone vs. Athena, with another chance for The CEO to become women's world champion, this time by battling the former NXT Women's Champion.

AEW star Mercedes Mone recently said that her professional wrestling career is thriving

In a recent interview with CBS Sports, former WWE star Mercedes Mone opened up on her wrestling career so far. She initially believed that her 20s would be her best years. However, it has now been 15 years since her debut, and she's thriving like never before.

"I feel the best I've ever felt in my professional wrestling career. It's so crazy to say that. I thought maybe my 20s would be my highest point. Here I am going into my 15th year of professional wrestling feeling my greatest," she said. [H/T: CBS Sports]

The CEO is undoubtedly one of Tony Khan's biggest assets. Hopefully, she will stay in the company for several years to come.

