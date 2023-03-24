Miro (fka Rusev) makes a big announcement amidst AEW absence 

AEW star Miro has been absent from television for months, and fans have been growing increasingly concerned. The star recently took to social media to make a massive announcement that he's been very busy doing voice acting work for a new HBO Max animated short.

Miro's run as TNT Champion and his highly praised gimmick as "The Redeemer" has left many fans clamoring for more. Unfortunately, as some reports claim, the star can't seem to reach a middle ground with AEW on the handling of his character, which is why he's not been seen for months.

The Redeemer recently took to Twitter to share some information about the animated short he'll be voicing a character in and noted that the project is close to his heart.

"I'm very honored to be a voice actor in a very special @HBOMAX animated short called Yellowbird. It's a project very near to my heart, available to stream today in the "Only You" collection," Miro tweeted.

According to Animation Magazine, the project is one of eight short films in the "Only You" collection created by underrepresented artists. A recent report on Miro's status also claimed that the star has been in Bulgaria for some time, and while it's unclear where he would have had to record lines for the project, this could be why he returned home.

The AEW star infamously got into a heated spat with WCW veteran Konnan

During an episode of Keepin' It 100 Konnan once made some criticism of AEW star Konosuke Takeshita after he emulated Eddie Guerrero, and many fans hit back hard against the veteran. Surprisingly, Miro would also take to social media to weigh in on the matter, resulting in some tension between him and Konnan.

"I bet you all that konnan, or whatever his name was , can’t last 10 sec with @Takesoup," Miro tweeted.

Miro @ToBeMiro I bet you all that konnan, or whatever his name was , can’t last 10 sec with @Takesoup

Konnan, however, didn't take it lightly and defended his prior statement while calling Miro's career "the bigger joke."

"not sure why u inserted yourself into this convo esp after I told u it was a joke..did u listen to the show?, prob not..that Takeshita could take me wow what a brave take esp at this stage of my life..why don't u worry about your career that seems to be the bigger joke here," Konnan tweeted.

Konnan @Konnan5150 @ToBeMiro not sure why u inserted yourself into this convo esp after I told u it was a joke..did u listen to the show?, prob not..that Takeshita could take me wow what a brave take esp at this stage of my life..why don't u worry about your career that seems to be the bigger joke here

The two men seem to have ended their heated spat after this, and it's unclear if the AEW star continued the discussion in Konnan's DMs. Unfortunately, this is the only "feud" The Redeemer has been in for a long time.

