Miro (fka Rusev) may not return to WWE at WrestleMania 41 alone

With Miro (FKA Rusev) rumored to return to WWE imminently, he could do so as early as WrestleMania 41 this weekend. But could he bring in a former ally to appear alongside him?

CJ Perry (FKA Lana) was a huge part of the Bulgarian Brute's previous stint with the Stamford-based promotion. She served as his manager, and the two have been in numerous storylines alongside one another. They even briefly brought this to AEW, as they have acknowledged being a couple on-screen and getting into banter with one another.

At WrestleMania 41, there is no telling what surprise moments could be on the show, and one of them could feature Rusev's long-awaited return to WWE. Seeing his popularity last time around, he and Lana could pick up where they left off.

Miro is confirmed to be returning to WWE

Yesterday, Big E and Tyler Breeze were on Fanatics Live as they were unboxing wrestling cards for the fans. They then stumbled upon a signed Rusev card, which prompted the former to talk about his situation.

He mentioned how, after contacting the former AEW star, he found out that he was indeed making a return to WWE, but there was no telling when this would be. This would be the first confirmation of the news, seeing as there have only been multiple rumors and reports of this.

“Someone who has just been announced to return. I actually reached out to him and he confirmed that the news is indeed true. I don’t know when he’ll be back. A blast from the past and now very topical because he just announced he is returning to the squared circle in World Wrestling Entertainment,” E said. (H/T Ringside News)

CJ Perry and Miro have recently gotten back together

Back in late 2023, reports mentioned how CJ Perry and Miro had separated after being married for seven years. However, reports from last month have revealed that they have given their relationship a second chance.

It was also mentioned that they have renewed their marriage vows. Now that they are on great terms with one another, this could be what leads to them deciding to work together on-screen once more.

CJ Perry has reportedly signed a WWE legends deal

Rusev and Lana both departed WWE during the Covid-19 Pandemic, but the latter was kept on for more than a year while Miro began performing in AEW. Interestingly, reports have been surfacing regarding her signing a new deal with the company.

PWInsider has mentioned chatter about Perry signing a legends deal with the Stamford-based company. There is no information on what this means for her career and whether this is confirmation of her making a return soon.

Despite being with AEW for more than three years, Miro has been in a lull area for some time. Now that he is linked to a return to WWE, this could see his stock increase and his popularity skyrocket once more.

