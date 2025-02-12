Miro to make blockbuster WWE return with 37-year-old star on his side in a huge reunion? Analyzing the possibility

In 2020, Miro burst onto the AEW scene in dominant fashion and quickly captured the TNT Championship the following year. However, it has all been downhill for The Redeemer since then. The former Rusev had only competed in seven televised matches since 2023, with his last bout taking place at that year's Worlds End pay-per-view against Andrade.

Fans have not seen Miro on TV since the December 2023 pay-per-view. However, after reportedly denying his release request last year, AEW finally let go of his contract earlier this week. Since the news broke, many believe he could return to the WWE, where he found the most success. However, the former United States Champion might not arrive alone. He could return to the company along with Aiden English.

During their pairing from 2017 to 2018, The Bulgarian Brute became one of the most popular superstars in the company, and his partner played a massive role in this. Rusev Day got over in a huge way, topping merchandise sales and surpassing many top stars back in the day.

Aiden English currently works in TNA Wrestling as a commentator, but the Nashiville-based company's recent partnership with WWE could allow him to cross over and appear alongside his former partner if he decides to come back. This pairing will also revive Rusev's career and could make him a popular star in the company once again.

Miro, on his own, has never been able to get over, but having someone else by his side could catapult his career to the next level, and the best person to do this is Aiden English.

Ricky Starks made a sudden appearance in NXT this week following his AEW release alongside Miro

Ricky Starks was in the same boat as Miro. He had not been seen on TV since March 2024, which led to speculation that he was either injured or leaving the company. However, The Absolute One denied those rumors.

In his absence, he started appearing in promotions outside AEW and was even spotted at WrestleMania 40, when Cody Rhodes defeated Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

After months of inactivity, it was recently reported that Starks was no longer under contract with AEW. Just a few days after this news broke, The Absolute showed up in NXT this week and addressed the fans in attendance, confirming that he had signed with the Stamford-based promotion.

Just as Ricky Starks debuted in WWE, Miro could also return to the Stamford-based promotion and re-form his team with Aiden English. This will help him get over with the fans again.

