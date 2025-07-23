MJF to betray The Hurt Syndicate & form a new AEW faction with debuting WWE icon? Exploring the possibility

At AEW All In 2025, MJF won the Men's Casino Gauntlet match. By doing so, he received a guaranteed opportunity to challenge for the AEW World Championship in the future. The Salt of the Earth is currently a member of The Hurt Syndicate with MVP, and AEW World Tag Team Champions, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin.Long-time All Elite Wrestling fans are well aware that Maxwell Jacob Friedman is treacherous. Although he is currently one of the most important members of The Hurt Syndicate, he might betray them soon and form a new faction with his former henchman Wardlow and WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg.At Saturday Night's Main Event XL, Goldberg had his retirement match against World Heavyweight Champion Gunther. The legend lost this showdown, and unfortunately, his retirement speech was abruptly cut off by the broadcaster. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe former WCW World Heavyweight Champion was hurt and unhappy with how things transpired at the TV special. There are strong speculations that he might sign with All Elite Wrestling to end his career on his terms. Although these are just rumors at this point, the 58-year-old would be a massive signing for Tony Khan. A faction with him, MJF, and Wardlow will be a force to be reckoned with. Furthermore, this potential faction is a perfect candidate to hold the AEW World Trios Titles.&quot;I will demolish him,&quot; AEW star MJF warns WWE legend GoldbergOn a recent appearance on the 'Busted Open Radio,' MJF said that Goldberg is welcome to join AEW. However, if the Hall of Famer messes with him, he will embarrass and demolish the 58-year-old.&quot;If Goldberg wants some, I’m right here, but I will embarrass him. I will demolish him. I will snap, crack, and pop every single tendon, ligament, and bone in his stupid, old, musty body..,&quot; said Friedman. [H/T: SE Scoops]Goldberg vs. MJF certainly has a great ring to it. The fans would love to see the two lock horns on a massive stage someday.