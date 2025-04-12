MJF to betray The Hurt Syndicate and form a new faction with major AEW stars soon? Exploring the possibility

MJF and The Hurt Syndicate have been in an interesting storyline, as he has been constantly trying to join the faction despite being rejected on multiple occasions. Could he grow tired and decide to join forces with other AEW stars to get back at them?

MVP has seemingly hand-picked Friedman as the group's fourth member, but both Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin are not in support of this. With the majority of the group rejecting him, he has been forced to try to suck up to them in hopes of finally winning their hearts. He even assisted them last week at Dynasty during their tag team match against Big Bill and Bryan Keith.

MJF is well-versed in the art of deception, and he could keep his facade of trying to join their ranks while secretly plotting to form a group of his own. This would be similar to what he did to Chris Jericho and Inner Circle in 2021, as he formed The Pinnacle. He could bring in Big Bill and Bryan Keith by extending them an olive branch, now that they were no longer part of a group with Chris Jericho abandoning them on the latest episode of Dynamite.

At a crucial point, the duo could help the former AEW World Champion turn on the Hurt Syndicate. Unlike Swerve Strickland, who was on his own the whole time, they could find themselves going against MJF, who keeps his cards close to his chest. He could be the one who costs them their tag team title.

MJF has continued to act like he's a part of the Hurt Syndicate

The Salt of the Earth, despite facing another rejection from the faction, was still in good spirits. A few days ago, on Dynamite, the group acknowledged how he gave them an assist at Dynasty, even if they never asked for one. Upon voting, it was two votes to one in favor of him still not being a part of the group.

MJF took to X/Twitter and still seemed to be in a good mood despite this, as he even posted a picture of himself beside Shelton Benjamin on Dynamite.

"Me and big bro," Friedman posted.

Friedman has been going all out in playing nice and sucking up to the Hurt Syndicate. He has even been using their popular tagline and has tried to do everything to gain favor from them. It remains to be seen whether they finally give in to him.

