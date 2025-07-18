  • home icon
MJF to lose guaranteed title shot to former WWE Champion, Hangman Page to get betrayed? - 3 predictions for AEW after Dynamite

Hangman Page (left) and MJF (right)
AEW has been on fire lately. They recently hosted All In 2025 from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, and it was a massive success. "Timeless" Toni Storm defended the AEW Women's World Championship against Mercedes Moné, and "Hangman" Adam Page dethroned Jon Moxley to become the new AEW World Champion.

On this week's Dynamite, fans witnessed progression in several storylines. Thekla appears to be aligned with Julia Hart and Skye Blue, while Nick Wayne justified betraying Christian Cage at All In. New rivalries are forming, and things are looking promising for the promotion. Hopefully, Tony Khan will keep this momentum going, and this year will end on a high note for All Elite Wrestling.

Here are 3 predictions for All Elite Wrestling after this week's Dynamite.

#3. Kazuchika Okada to distance himself from the Young Bucks

The Elite once consisted of Kazuchika Okada, the Young Bucks, and more. Unfortunately, this faction is now inactive. AEW Unified Champion Okada is currently in an alliance with Don Callis of the Don Callis Family. His career has been thriving in the Jacksonville-based promotion since the day he joined. Not only is he undefeated in singles competition, but he also beat Kenny Omega at All In.

While The Rainmaker is enjoying immense success, his former faction mates, Matt and Nick Jackson, are no longer executive vice presidents. They lost their titles at All In after losing to Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay. Since there is seemingly an on-screen class difference between the Japanese star and the former tag team champions, Okada might ruthlessly cut them off.

#2. AEW World Champion Hangman Page to get betrayed by Powerhouse Hobbs

Just like "Hangman" Adam Page, Powerhouse Hobbs is a dominant baby face. The latter is a member of The Opps with Samoa Joe and Katsuyori Shibata. This week on Dynamite, Page, Hobbs, and Mark Briscoe locked horns with The Death Riders' Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta.

Interestingly, during the episode, fans noticed the AEW World Trios Champion eyeing The Anxious Millennial Cowboy's title. This might mean nothing, but it could also mean everything. Hobbs might eventually betray Page and come for his title. Their match will undoubtedly deliver, but it will be heartbreaking if Page's title reign ends very soon.

#1. MJF's AEW World Title shot to go to Bobby Lashley

The Hurt Syndicate is one of the most feared factions in all of wrestling. Even though Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley are the reigning World Tag Team Champions, it appears that Maxwell Jacob Friedman is the group's main guy. Lashley's ego might get bruised soon, and this might lead to cracks in the stable.

Interestingly, the Almighty could pull off the unthinkable. He could challenge the Salt of the Earth for a match for the contract the latter won at All In. It is unlikely that Friendman will stay in the faction if this happens. Nevertheless, fans will enjoy this rivalry because it is between two of the best in the world.

