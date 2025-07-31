MJF to make a deal with major AEW name and give up his world title shot? Exploring the chances

  • home icon
By Enzo Curabo
Published Jul 31, 2025 10:28 GMT
MJF is in possession of a world title match contract [Photo source: AEW official website]

MJF is currently in a very precarious position on AEW TV. However, will he decide to make things better for himself by using his world title shot contract as leverage and eventually give it up? It is possible.

Friedman has made enemies at every corner. He is currently feuding with Mark Briscoe and 'Hangman' Adam Page, and even has unfinished business with Mistico. But one major change he has gone through is no longer having The Hurt Syndicate by his side, as the group is seemingly done with him.

Last week, Bobby Lashley gave him a thumbs down, and this week, it was Shelton Benjamin who did the same. While a majority of them want him out, MVP holds the final vote, but it seems like he also agrees with his teammates. The veteran often likes to talk business, and he could give MJF one more chance to plead his case.

Out of desperation, Friedman could offer the group his world title match contract. He could decide to give the title shot to Bobby Lashley, as long as they cement his place in The Hurt Syndicate for good. This would be an out-of-character moment for him, as he would be giving up a huge prize to remain a member of the stable.

The potential angle could spice up the AEW World Title picture. Besides laying the foundation for a future feud between The Salt of the Earth and Lashley, it could allow The All Mighty to return to singles competition. As of now, this is mere speculation, and nothing is confirmed.

MJF breaks silence after seemingly being kicked out of The Hurt Syndicate

MJF has been embarrassed for two weeks straight by The Hurt Syndicate, as he has seemingly been excommunicated from the group.

After joining the group, he had seemingly been undermining it, and the last straw came when he demanded his teammates help him win the world title. Following tonight's events, the former AEW World Champion took to X/Twitter to break his silence.

The Salt of the Earth made a bold claim, and it seemed that he was unfazed despite all that had happened.

"I’m not a coward. I’m a winner," he wrote.
Everything is going downhill for MJF as he no longer has allies by his side while dealing with his many rivals. He may have also made an enemy out of The Hurt Syndicate. The Wolf of Wrestling has often gotten himself out of sticky situations like this one, so it remains to be seen whether he has any tricks up his sleeve.

