MJF may not return to AEW alone!

MJF is one of AEW's most important names. He is a former AEW World Champion and a former International Champion. He is a generational talent, and he recently starred in the sports comedy film, Happy Gilmore 2.

At All Out 2025, The Salt of the Earth locked horns with Mark Briscoe in a bloody Tables 'n' Tacks match. He suffered a humiliating defeat, and according to a recent Fightful report, he will be out of action for a few weeks because he is filming a movie. Interestingly, when he returns, he might be accompanied by his former faction mate, Alexander Hammerstone.

Who is Alexander Hammerstone?

34-year-old Arizona native Alexander Hammerstone is currently signed to MLW. He's built like a tank and is a dominant in-ring competitor. He's a former MLW World Heavyweight Champion and a former MLW National Openweight Champion.

Once upon a time, Hammerstone and Friedman were members of The Dynasty. This faction, apart from the two, consisted of Richard Holliday, Gino Medina, Grogan, and Aria Blake. They were quite popular, and the chemistry between them was amazing. They also have a good relationship in real life.

The Major League Wrestling star has also appeared in TNA and WWE.

Why does MJF need Alexander Hammerstone?

It is very hard to excel as a solo competitor in All Elite Wrestling's current landscape. The chances of becoming a champion if you have allies or are in a faction are high. Unfortunately, The Salt of the Earth is all alone. Ever since he got kicked out of The Hurt Syndicate, he faced consecutive setbacks.

A partnership with his former faction mate, Alexander Hammerstone, could change his fortune. The 34-year-old could be his henchman and help him win matches with ease. Furthermore, this might lead to Maxwell Jacob Friedman's second AEW World Title reign because he owns a contract that will allow him to challenge for the gold with prior notice.

MJF could lead an AEW faction with Hammerstone

Maxwell Jacob Friedman and Alexander Hammerstone's reunion could lead to the formation of a new faction with The Salt of the Earth at its helm. Other potential members of this group could consist of Alicia Atout, Brian Cage, Max Caster, Mercedes Moné, Josh Alexander more.

All this is just speculation at this point. Only time will tell what the future holds for MJF in AEW.

