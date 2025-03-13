MJF to officially retire WWE legend after challenging him to a blockbuster match in AEW? Looking at the possibility

MJF has consistently proven himself to be one of the best heels in the world of professional wrestling today. His promo skills and in-ring abilities are second to none in the business. He does not shy away from expressing his thoughts, which has helped him connect with the fans.

This week on AEW Dynamite, Maxwell addressed his loss to Hangman Adam Page at AEW Revolution 2025. However, he was interrupted by MVP, who recalled their history together. MVP expressed that he is proud of the person Maxwell has become but noted that he was not proud of what happened to him at Revolution. He questioned why the former AEW World Champion was not angry about his loss and instead was complaining to the audience.

The WWE legend then offered Maxwell some "help", seemingly indicating that he has a spot for him in The Hurt Syndicate. Initially, Maxwell rejected his offer, stating that he does not need MVP's help or advice. Despite this, MVP handed him his business card.

This segment between Maxwell and MVP could lead to a potential feud in the future. Friedman could pretend to befriend and join the Hurt Syndicate, much like he did with Chris Jericho's Inner Circle, before betraying the group and turning on MVP, which is consistent with Maxwell's modus operandi. Alternatively, if this does not happen, the former world champion could reject MVP's offer a second time, which could infuriate the WWE legend and prompt him to send The Hurt Syndicate to attack Friedman.

Eventually, this could lead to a feud between MVP and Friedman, with the former WWE star even putting his career on the line. MVP has previously stated that he wants to have an official retirement match in All Elite Wrestling, and who better to retire this legend than Maxwell Jacob Friedman.

Tommy Dreamer doesn't want to see MJF steal The Hurt Syndicate

Ever since Maxwell Jacob Friedman and MVP came face to face in the ring this week on Dynamite, it has become quite evident that the two men are headed for a feud. Since then, many fans have been speculating that perhaps the Salt of the Earth could defeat MVP and take over the Hurt Syndicate in the future.

Speaking on the Busted Open After Dark podcast, Tommy Dreamer stated that the potential alliance between MJF and MVP would be interesting, but he does not want to see them fight, which could end with Maxwell stealing the Hurt Syndicate.

"Back to MJF and MVP. An interesting alliance if it happens and also think about the badness that those guys can do. The other part of it is, I say this, and I'll still say it, The Hurt Syndicate is miscast because they're babyfaces, but if they're just dominating the way they are and you wanna put MJF in there, fine. I do not want to see MJF and MVP fight, and MJF steals The Hurt Syndicate because it's a really good group that's not even on the verge of getting over," he said. [21:43-22:21]

It will be interesting to see how this storyline between MVP and MJF will play out in the future.

