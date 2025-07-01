MJF to be ousted from The Hurt Syndicate on AEW Dynamite for trying to form a new union? Exploring the possibility! 

As AEW Dynamite 300 draws closer, MJF, one of the company's biggest stars, is scheduled to compete on the show. Friedman recently made headlines for his back-and-forth with another prominent star of the company. Now, there are speculations regarding the Salt Of The Earth trying to form a new alliance outside of the Hurt Syndicate.

AEW All In is just two weeks away, and everyone on the company's roster is doing their best to feature on the PPV. The road to All In goes through Dynamite 300, which is set to air on Wednesday this week.

MJF is set to feature on the special edition of the Jacksonville-based promotion's flagship show and will compete in a 4-way qualification match to be part of the Casino Gauntlet match at All In. While the contest is a highly anticipated one, the Wolf of Wrestling's interaction with one of his opponents, Brody King, has become the talk of the town.

The interaction saw Brody react to their match's announcement on X and vow to beat the Salt of the Earth. Friedman then responded to the statement by coaxing Brody into allying with him.

Considering MJF is part of the Hurt Syndicate, a new alliance independent of the heel faction may not sit well with MVP's group, who could potentially oust MJF from their stable as a result. It must be noted that Bobby Lashley was initially apprehensive of having MJF join his group.

The new potential alliance could perhaps play into that narrative, with Lashley taking a stance on how untrustworthy MJF could be.

AEW star MJF takes brutal shot at AR Fox

Apart from Brody King, MJF will also face AR Fox and Anthony Bowens at AEW Dynamite 300. Ahead of the match, the Salt of the Earth took huge shots at Fox.

The incident happened on X when Fox responded with a "let's go" to a Tony Khan post promoting the Dynamite 300 card on the platform.

The Wolf of Wrestling took notice of Fox's message and responded with a brutal personal dig.

“Yeah let’s go back to catering where you belong. Your a** is mine!!!!!” wrote MJF on X.

With tensions already high between three of the four participants in the 4-way qualification match, it will be interesting to see who comes out on top at Dynamite 300.

