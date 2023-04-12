MJF's title run could be in serious jeopardy if 2-time WWE Universal Champion debuts in AEW

AEW World Champion MJF has confidently claimed that he'll have a title run that'll rival that of Triple H's "Reign of Chaos." However, if the rumors of Goldberg's acquisition end up being true, The Salt of the Earth could be in for a rude awakening.

Goldberg has had a prolific pro wrestling legacy, but notably, he hasn't been keen on losing even at this stage of his career. Furthermore, a young MJF was once on The Rosie O'Donnell Show, wherein he named Goldberg as one of his favorite wrestlers, making this a potential feud with a lot of history.

If Goldberg does end up joining the AEW roster, he'll likely want to remain the biggest star on the roster. With MJF currently holding the world championship, he could be targeted by the legend. Naturally, Friedman could even end up retiring Goldberg, but there's no doubt that he'd have to first suffer a defeat.

Allan @allan_cheapshot Mini MJF telling us what he his going to be when he grows up and who are his favs. Mini MJF telling us what he his going to be when he grows up and who are his favs. https://t.co/GnY3uLKzDe

Vince Russo recently proposed that if Goldberg somehow makes his way into All Elite Wrestling to end his career, he should continue with a winning streak and eventually retire undefeated.

Jim Cornette believes that AEW All In 2023 could be the best place for Goldberg's retirement

While his later run in WWE drew criticism online, during the late 1990s, Goldberg was one of the biggest stars in pro wrestling. While he was the face of WCW, Goldberg had clashes with Sting and beat The Icon every time.

During an episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran speculated that Sting and Goldberg could potentially headline AEW All In 2023.

"I'm not sure that everybody really buys the retirement as ever being real. But if Goldberg is actually going to be there live, everybody knows it could be the last one of either one of these guys at their age but Sting's been around, Goldberg hasn't, and I think Goldberg would be bigger," Cornette said. (12:30 onward).

It remains to be seen if Tony Khan will somehow acquire Goldberg, but the legend will undoubtedly want a massive contract to sign with the promotion. Fans will simply have to stay tuned, despite all the signs pointing to his acquisition.

