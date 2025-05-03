MJF to shockingly attack former AEW champion & immediately get added to The Hurt Syndicate? Exploring the possibilty

MJF has been denied entry into Hurt Syndicate on multiple occasions now. Out of desperation, he could look to go after a major AEW star to gain their favor and be added to the group.
A few days ago, on Dynamite, the faction had another voting session, and it resulted in the same outcome: Everyone but Bobby Lashley gave their approval. Friedman flared up and confronted Lashley, but The All Mighty got physical and intimidated him. He revealed what The Salt of the Earth needed to do to get his approval: Hurt people.
Out of desperation, MJF could look to take out a top star as a grand gesture to the former WWE Champion. One name that comes to mind based on their history is 'Hangman' Adam Page. Last week, the two confronted one another backstage, and things got heated, a sign that things weren't over between them.
Hangman has an important match coming up at Double or Nothing in a few weeks. Friedman could wait till then and launch his master plan by costing Page the final of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. He could brutally attack him after, and prove himself to The Hurt Syndicate.
MJF knows what he must do
After what happened on Dynamite this week, it seems that MJF has gotten his focus back. In the heat of the moment though, he tried confronting Bobby Lashley, a move that he should have thought through.
This scary experience for him may have given him a reality check, that there is a clear size and strength difference between them. He has taken to social media to acknowledge Lashley's words to him in those moments, and it seems that he knows what his next course of action will be.
Only time will tell what this could be, as he could take action as soon as next week, in hopes of proving himself to the group as quickly as he can. It remains to be seen who ends up becoming his victim.