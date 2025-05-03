MJF to shockingly attack former AEW champion & immediately get added to The Hurt Syndicate? Exploring the possibilty

MJF has been denied entry into Hurt Syndicate on multiple occasions now. Out of desperation, he could look to go after a major AEW star to gain their favor and be added to the group.

Ad

A few days ago, on Dynamite, the faction had another voting session, and it resulted in the same outcome: Everyone but Bobby Lashley gave their approval. Friedman flared up and confronted Lashley, but The All Mighty got physical and intimidated him. He revealed what The Salt of the Earth needed to do to get his approval: Hurt people.

Out of desperation, MJF could look to take out a top star as a grand gesture to the former WWE Champion. One name that comes to mind based on their history is 'Hangman' Adam Page. Last week, the two confronted one another backstage, and things got heated, a sign that things weren't over between them.

Ad

Trending

Hangman has an important match coming up at Double or Nothing in a few weeks. Friedman could wait till then and launch his master plan by costing Page the final of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. He could brutally attack him after, and prove himself to The Hurt Syndicate.

Expand Tweet

Ad

MJF knows what he must do

After what happened on Dynamite this week, it seems that MJF has gotten his focus back. In the heat of the moment though, he tried confronting Bobby Lashley, a move that he should have thought through.

This scary experience for him may have given him a reality check, that there is a clear size and strength difference between them. He has taken to social media to acknowledge Lashley's words to him in those moments, and it seems that he knows what his next course of action will be.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Only time will tell what this could be, as he could take action as soon as next week, in hopes of proving himself to the group as quickly as he can. It remains to be seen who ends up becoming his victim.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Enzo Curabo Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.



Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.



If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.



Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music. Know More