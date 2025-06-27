AEW is moving fast-paced towards the debut of its premier show in the United States, All In: Texas. The blockbuster event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 12, at the Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. With a huge fight field also comes a massive star power for the show, featuring names like Mercedes Mone, Kenny Omega, Jon Moxley, Kazuchika Okada, and many more.

These top stars will collide in various high-stakes and championship showdowns. Recent developments also hint at some exciting surprises AEW might have planned for the show, which will make a huge impact and be a memorable experience, much like they have done for the audience in London, England, for the last two years.

From a top star like MJF possibly undergoing a makeover to a WWE Hall of Famer making his much-awaited return to All Elite Wrestling, here are three predictions for AEW All In: Texas 2025.

#3. The Young Bucks lose their coveted corporate roles

The Young Bucks have been involved in altercations with Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland over the last few weeks. On the June 25 edition of AEW Dynamite, the duo emerged victorious in a tag team match set up by Matthew and Nicholas, and had heated words for them afterward.

In doing so, Ospreay, with Strickland as his partner, challenged them to a tag team match at All In: Texas and pushed them to put their EVP titles on the line. Should the match become official, there could be a high possibility that The Bucks lose their corporate titles in the company. This could pave the way for a massive change in management with CEO Tony Khan recruiting new EVPs, while Matt and Nick Jackson focus solely on their wrestling careers.

#2. Cope makes his return at AEW All In: Texas

WWE Hall of Fame Cope had been a regular presence on AEW television since the start of 2025. However, at the Dynasty pay-per-view, he was betrayed by his own allies, FTR, who took him out with a major beatdown. Since that night, Cope has not appeared on TV.

The wait to see the former 11-time world champion could finally come to an end at AEW All In: Texas. The fans could erupt after hearing "You Think You Know Him" with Cope coming out. He could possibly be a surprise competitor in the scheduled Casino Gauntlet match or get his hands on Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler to kick off their feud in full force.

#1. MJF has a major appearance change

MJF has been embroiled in a heated feud with Mistico for the last few weeks. The duo had a remarkable showdown, which ended without a decisive winner after the Wolf of Wrestling hit Mistico with a low-blow. Furthermore, MJF escalated the matter further by attacking the former WWE Superstar at MLW's Summer of the Beasts show.

The tensions could result in a unique stipulation rematch between MJF and Mistico at AEW All In: Texas. This could be a "Hair vs Mask" match that The Salt of the Earth could potentially lose and have his head shaved bald to have a new appearance.

