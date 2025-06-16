New Death Riders leader; former WWE Champion returns? - 3 ways Jon Moxley could lose his AEW World Title at All In 2025

After turning on Bryan Danielson and launching The Death Riders last year, Jon Moxley proclaimed himself The One True King of AEW. He wrested away the AEW World Championship from The American Dragon's hands and seemingly ended the latter's in-ring career at WrestleDream 2024, before locking the belt away inside a briefcase. With the help of his crew, Moxley has retained the title against many of the promotion's top stars, including Orange Cassidy, Jay White, Adam Page, Adam Copeland, Swerve Strickland, and Samoa Joe.

By defeating Will Ospreay in the finals of the 2025 Owen Hart Cup last month, Page has earned another shot at the AEW World Title, set for All In: Texas. The Cowboy is under the crosshairs of The Death Riders, and is linked with storylines involving his former allies The Young Bucks, and his arch-nemesis Swerve. This week, Moxley urged a bound-and-gagged Page to rise to the occasion at the promotion's upcoming stadium show, and the number one contender responded by promising the champion that he would ride through death itself to regain his belt.

As such, let us consider three ways The Hangman may defeat Jon Moxley for the World Title at All In 2025.

#1. Jon Moxley might be betrayed and The Death Riders could pledge loyalty to a new king

Despite his close relationship and bond with Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli did not hesitate to take down the former AEW World Champion to solidify his allegiance to Jon Moxley's ideology. The Swiss Cyborg has been an indispensable ally to the former Lunatic Fringe, aiding him in his title defenses and helping him destroy his enemies. Unfortunately, while subbing for an injured PAC in the heel faction's World Trios Title bout against The Opps, Moxley ended up being choked out by Samoa Joe, losing the belts for his group in the process.

Castagnoli tried to bring gold back to The Death Riders by challenging Adam Cole for the TNT Title, but failed, venting his frustrations on the announcers' desk afterwards. Notably, Moxley never showed up to help him win the match. The Swiss Superman got no help from his King, or his crew, during his AEW International Championship four-way bout on Fyter Fest either - even though Claudio accompanied Mox later on in the show to confront Hangman Page. Castagnoli could be harboring repressed resentment against Moxley for not reciprocating his loyalty, and could therefore turn on him at All In: Texas.

The Emissary of Violence could betray Mox at a crucial point during his AEW World Championship match against Adam Page, and thus cost him the belt. The rest of the Death Riders, including Marina Shafir and Wheeler Yuta, could join Claudio to re-form the stable afterwards. Even Gabe Kidd, who has been standing side-by-side with Moxley recently, could turn on the latter at All In and align himself with Castagnoli.

#2. Bryan Danielson/Adam Copeland could return to cost Moxley the AEW World Title

After Jon Moxley dethroned him for the world championship, Bryan Danielson was annihilated by his former BCC teammates, and has not returned to AEW programming since. The Dragon has been on the mend treating his long-running neck issues, and revealed in a recent interview that he is not cleared for competition. However, he could nonetheless appear at All In: Texas to exact vengeance on his former stable-mate by interfering in Mox's title bout against Hangman Page and costing the champ his belt. Danielson's own history with The Cowboy could be added incentive for him to sabotage Moxley in the challenger's favour.

Adam Copeland, on the other hand, began feuding with The Purveyor of Violence since returning from injury at Worlds End 2024. He teamed with FTR to defeat The Death Riders at Fight For The Fallen, and afterwards unsuccessfully challenged Mox for the AEW World Championship at Revolution 2025. The Rated-R Superstar pushed the Death Riders leader to his limit over a week later in a brutal World Title Street Fight, although he was unsuccessful once again. Cope and FTR also tried to unseat The Death Riders for the trios belts at Dynasty 2025, but the villainous stable managed to retain. The Top Guys betrayed Copeland and destroyed him after the bout, and the WWE Hall of Famer has not returned to TV since.

Although the former TNT Champion will likely have his sights set on revenge against Dax and Cash, he does have unfinished business with The Death Riders and Moxley, which could motivate him to cost Mox against Hangman at AEW All In next month.

#3. Hangman Page might defeat Jon Moxley with help from his friends and foes

Adam Page has not held the AEW World Championship since losing it to CM Punk back in 2022. Since the end of 2023, and for most of 2024, he had been embroiled in a blood-feud with Swerve Strickland, although the two sworn enemies have seemingly begun to get on the same page courtesy of Will Ospreay playing peace-keeper. The Aerial Assassin also proved his loyalty to The Realest by taking a thumbtack-laced superkick from The Young Bucks that had been meant for Swerve.

Page emphatically refused to ally himself with The Jackson Brothers - who, incidentally, have aligned with The Death Riders themselves - and threatened AEW's "Founding Fathers" to stay out of his, Ospreay's and even Swerve's way. The Cowboy may have fallen out of favor with The Bucks, who could, alongside The Death Riders, try to spoil Page's chance at beating Mox at All In: Texas.

The Opps could, in turn, take out Claudio, Marina and Yuta, with Swerve and Ospreay neutralizing The Young Bucks, thus clearing the path for Hangman to pin Moxley clean and win the All Elite World Championship once again.

