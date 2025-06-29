Newly crowned World Champion to call out Bryan Danielson for a rematch at AEW All In? Exploring the chances! 

Following the crowning of a new World Champion outside AEW, there has been speculation in the wrestling world around the star's immediate future ahead of All In. There is a chance the star could call out one of his old rivals, Bryan Danielson, at the PPV.
Zack Sabre Jr. recently captured the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship by defeating Hirooki Goto at NJPW’s Tanahashi Jam just weeks before AEW's upcoming Forbidden Door and All In: Texas Pay-Per-View.
His championship win also comes at a time when Bryan Danielson, who is Sabre Jr.’s long-term rival, made headlines by returning to Tony Khan's promotion at last week's Collision taping.
Sabre and Danielson have faced each other twice, with The American Dragon taking the victory at WrestleDream 2023, while ZSJ returned the favor at NJPW’s The New Beginning in Osaka that same year. Now, with the record standing at 1-1 and both stars seemingly free for All In, Tony Khan could shake things up by booking a blockbuster decider between the two with the IWGP Title on the line.
Zach Sabre Jr. had earlier hinted at a rematch with AEW star Bryan Danielson
Earlier this year, Zach Sabre Jr. expressed his renewed interest in wrestling Bryan Danielson in an interview. The duo had previously engaged in an intense rivalry to prove which of them was the better technical wrestler.
Speaking on Bleacher Report, Sabre expressed his desire for a rematch with The American Dragon.
"I feel very fortunate to have been able to wrestle Bryan twice in, for now, his retirement period, but I expect that he will be back. If he's physically capable of wrestling, I'm certain he'll be back. But I'll certainly be waiting for the decider." said Zach Sabre Jr. [ H/T: Fightful ]
Their singles tally against each other currently stands at 1-1, and with Bryan's recent return to AEW, the possibility of a deciding match between the two cannot be overlooked.
