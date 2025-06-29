Newly crowned World Champion to call out Bryan Danielson for a rematch at AEW All In? Exploring the chances! 

Following the crowning of a new World Champion outside AEW, there has been speculation in the wrestling world around the star's immediate future ahead of All In. There is a chance the star could call out one of his old rivals, Bryan Danielson, at the PPV.

Ad

Zack Sabre Jr. recently captured the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship by defeating Hirooki Goto at NJPW’s Tanahashi Jam just weeks before AEW's upcoming Forbidden Door and All In: Texas Pay-Per-View.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

His championship win also comes at a time when Bryan Danielson, who is Sabre Jr.’s long-term rival, made headlines by returning to Tony Khan's promotion at last week's Collision taping.

One wrong move ended his WWE career - Watch Now!

Sabre and Danielson have faced each other twice, with The American Dragon taking the victory at WrestleDream 2023, while ZSJ returned the favor at NJPW’s The New Beginning in Osaka that same year. Now, with the record standing at 1-1 and both stars seemingly free for All In, Tony Khan could shake things up by booking a blockbuster decider between the two with the IWGP Title on the line.

Ad

Zach Sabre Jr. had earlier hinted at a rematch with AEW star Bryan Danielson

Earlier this year, Zach Sabre Jr. expressed his renewed interest in wrestling Bryan Danielson in an interview. The duo had previously engaged in an intense rivalry to prove which of them was the better technical wrestler.

Speaking on Bleacher Report, Sabre expressed his desire for a rematch with The American Dragon.

Ad

"I feel very fortunate to have been able to wrestle Bryan twice in, for now, his retirement period, but I expect that he will be back. If he's physically capable of wrestling, I'm certain he'll be back. But I'll certainly be waiting for the decider." said Zach Sabre Jr. [ H/T: Fightful ]

Check out the video below:

Ad

Their singles tally against each other currently stands at 1-1, and with Bryan's recent return to AEW, the possibility of a deciding match between the two cannot be overlooked.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Raj Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.



As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.



Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.



Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.



In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.



He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele. Know More

These WWE moments were totally off-script - Check now!