"1,000% real"- WWE legend doubles down on recent comments, confirming he is frustrated in AEW

A WWE veteran signed to AEW, who recently revealed his frustrations with All Elite Wrestling, confirmed his comments about his booking were authentic.

The star in question is Matt Hardy, who signed with AEW in 2020 after leaving WWE. The veteran was joined by his brother Jeff Hardy in All Elite Wrestling in 2022, where they reformed the popular tag team of The Hardys. However, the duo's run in the company has been underwhelming, which has led to frustrations from Matt and Jeff Hardy towards the Tony Khan-led company.

Speaking on his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the veteran confirmed that he and his brother, Jeff Hardy, are indeed frustrated with their booking in the Jacksonville-based promotion:

"I can say that it was 1,000% real," Hardy said. "That was the real, genuine Matt Hardy. That was the real, authentic Jeff Hardy, speaking from the heart, speaking very honestly, speaking very truthfully." H/T:[WrestlingInc]

Expand Tweet

AEW star Matt Hardy reacts to CM Punk's WWE return

Former WWE United States Champion Matt Hardy recently commented on CM Punk's return to WWE.

CM Punk made his historic return to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames after his contract termination from All Elite Wrestling back in September. Punk has reportedly signed a multi-year contract and is now a part of the Monday Night RAW brand.

On the recent edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the AEW star shared his thoughts on The Best in the World's epic return to the Stamford-based promotion. Hardy stated that it was a shocking move which would be suitable for WWE:

"You can’t hate that move by WWE, for sure. It was a shocking move. Obviously, it was gonna get people talking. It’s business, and it’s good for business. I would imagine it’s an environment where I think Phil would be on his best behavior there. If that makes him happy and he’s good with that, then I’m fine with that too. I’m cool with that. It is what it is." Matt Hardy said. [H/t Fightful]

Do you agree with Matt Hardy? Let us know in the comments below.

Look who just challenged Randy Orton right here.