13-time WWE champion sends 1-word message hours before AEW Dynamite

A 13-time WWE champion who is currently inactive due to injury has sent a one-word message just hours ahead of AEW Dynamite. Tonight, AEW will host a three-hour special edition of Dynamite and Collision, serving as the go-home show for the promotion's upcoming WrestleDream pay-per-view scheduled for October 19. Tonight's show features several high-profile bouts, including a trios match between Kenny Omega and Jurassic Express, taking on the Don Callis Family members - Josh Alexander, Hechicero, and recently returned Mark Davis, and the Opps defending their trios title against La Facción Ingobernable. Earlier today, the Jacksonville-based promotion took to X and shared the whole card for tonight's Dynamite, and that post has received a one-word response from a 13-time WWE champion and All Elite Wrestling star, Dustin Rhodes.Rhodes, who is a former 3-time WWE Intercontinental Champion, 7-time Hardcore Champion, and 3-time Tag Team Champion ( World Tag title x 1 and WWE tag title x 2), is currently sidelined from Tony Khan's promotion due to injury. On X, The Natural reacted to AEW's post with the word &quot;Stacked.&quot;&quot;Stacked🔥🔥🔥🔥. &quot;AEW star Dustin Rhodes sends strong warning to Kyle FletcherBefore he went on hiatus to deal with his leg injury, Dustin Rhodes was the reigning TNT champion in Tony Khan's promotion. The man who beat him for the title and seemingly caused more damage to his already banged-up knees is Kyle Fletcher. The Protostar has since held onto the title and become one of AEW's top heels. Recently, the Aussie star took to X and posted an image of himself holding the TNT title, accompanied by a message that implied that he had killed his idols and gods. The post caught Rhodes's attention, and he responded, saying he's still around. &quot;Kill these n*ts! This legend is still here. You can't kill sh*t,&quot; Rhodes wrote.Check out Dustin's reply on X here.There appears to be no love lost between Dustin and Fletcher, and it is likely that when he returns, the Natural will go after the Protostar.