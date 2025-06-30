13-time WWE champion sends a heartfelt message to Cody Rhodes on his birthday: "Love You"

Cody Rhodes is WWE's 2025 King of the Ring, and he's set his sights on John Cena at SummerSlam. But today, he's celebrating his 40th birthday, and his older brother, Dustin Rhodes, is sharing his love for The American Nightmare.

The American Nightmare and Dustin Rhodes, despite being separated by the promotional divide between WWE and AEW, often give each other shout-outs on social media. And with Cody Rhodes turning 40 today, Dustin wasn't about to miss the occasion.

The 13-time WWE champion took to X/Twitter to wish his younger brother a happy birthday, writing:

"Happy Birthday brother! Love you!!!"

Check out his post here.

Cody and Dustin haven't shared the TV screen since the former departed AEW in early 2022. However, they remain bonded, and Dustin often shows his support for his brother's WWE journey on social media.

Dustin Rhodes claims he will never fight Cody Rhodes again

Dustin Rhodes is in the twilight of his career, and he already knows how he wants his retirement to play out. However, his plans don't involve wrestling Cody Rhodes again.

The two have shared the ring many times, but their most iconic match happened at AEW's inaugural Double or Nothing pay-per-view in 2019. That night, The American Nightmare spilled his brother's blood, and the two embraced after one of the most brutal and emotional matches in wrestling history.

Many fans have been hoping to see Dustin and Cody go at it one more time before The Natural hangs up his boots. However, Dustin Rhodes shot the idea down earlier this year, saying that he would never want to tarnish the memory of their legendary 2019 bout:

"No. I will never fight him again. I wouldn't dare touch something so magical," said Dustin Rhodes.

Dustin is still riding high as ROH World Tag Team and World Six-Man Tag Team Champion. He's also an important figure behind the scenes. His final storyline and opponent remain to be seen.

