14-time World Tag Team Champions want a blockbuster dream match against WWE's The Usos (Exclusive)

The Usos have no dearth of ambitious competitors, even outside of WWE.

While the Usos have established themselves as two of the biggest stars in WWE, the Brisoces have also built a reputation outside. Making their first appearance on the original ROH, Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe scaled unexpected heights in the promotion.

The duo became 14-time World Tag Team Champions, winning 12 ROH World Tag Team Championships, one IWGP Tag Team Championship in NJPW and one Impact World Tag Team Championship.

Fan-favorite team, the Briscoes, recently resigned with ROH, bringing them under the AEW wing. In a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the Briscoes were asked if they wanted to face the Usos in the future. Mark Briscoe had a simple answer.

"Of course. If there is anyway that this could happen, you know what I mean." (3:30 -3:36)

When further questioned about where the dream match should take place, Mark had a specific idea about the venue.

"I like a more intimate, you know what I mean like, not too small, but I like to be able to hear the people, you know what I mean. I wanna be able to hear the rumble." (3:55 - 4:04)

You can check out the full video here:

While the Usos being in WWE and the Briscoes being in AEW does make the chances of their encounter slim, anything can happen in the pro-wrestling business.

The Briscoes recently faced a former WWE tag team

"Dem Boys" recently had a much awaited rematch with FTR on the ROH Death Before Dishonor show.

The two teams had earlier fought at the Supercard of Honor show, where Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler defeated the Briscoes to win the ROH World Tag Team Titles. This has been the catalyst for a rematch, where "Dem Boys" vowed to take back their belts.

However, FTR reigned supreme yet again, defeating the Briscoes after a grueling fight.

With the Briscoes now joining Tony Khan's roster, the oppurtunities are endless for the fan-favorite tag team. It remains to be seen what is next for the duo in the coming months.

If you use any quotes from here, please embed the exclusive video and add a H/T for the transcription.

Did a team of brothers from outside WWE just challenge The Usos? Click here for more, guys.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by UJALA