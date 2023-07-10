14-time WWE champion seemingly confirms he'll be a part of AEW All In 2023

Former WWE Superstar Matt Hardy has seemingly confirmed his participation in the upcoming AEW All In event at Wembley Stadium.

On the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Hardy revealed his excitement about being involved in the upcoming AEW marquee event.

“It’s gonna be so much fun (AEW All In at Wembley Stadium). It’s gonna be great fun and I look forward to it and I know we’ve got some of the initial talks up about what we’ll possibly be doing and I think it’s a pretty cool scenario so, super excited for it,” said Hardy. [H/T WrestleTalk]

There have not been any announcements regarding who will participate in the showpiece event, and Hardy’s announcement is the first of its kind, which sheds light on who might feature on the card, which is expected to be stacked with all the big names in the promotion.

What will also be interesting to see is who Matt Hardy will take on at the event. With tensions arising between him and his long-time rival Jeff Jarrett once more, it will make perfect sense for AEW to book a match between the two legends at the Wembley event.

Will AEW surpass WWE WrestleMania attendance at All In?

With close to 75000 tickets already being sold and only 12-thousand more up for grabs for the London event, it is turning out to be a win-win situation for AEW already.

If the rest of the tickets do get sold, and there is every chance that they will, AEW All In will have overtaken WrestleMania 39’s Day 1 and 2 attendance records, respectively. Day 1 brought in 80,497 fans, while Day 2 brought in 81,395 fans. Such is the enormity of Wembley Stadium that it can house 87,825 fans for the All In event.

WWE will see that as a marker laid down by Tony Khan & Co, and it should set up a nice dynamic as recently, WWE legend John Cena came to the O2 Arena in London where Money in the Bank was being held and suggested the WrestleMania may soon come to English soil.

