14-year WWE veteran claims he doesn't want to deal with AEW star CM Punk, calls him a "headache"

Two-time AEW World Champion CM Punk has been away from pro wrestling since his suspension from the Jacksonville-based promotion. Former WWE Superstar Heath Slater has now called him a headache and claimed he didn't want to deal with him.

CM Punk returned to pro wrestling in 2021 when he made his AEW debut. Since then, he has captured the promotion's top title on a couple of occasions.

In September, the Chicago-born wrestler's actions at the post-AEW All Out media scrum left a bad taste in most people's mouths about him. He was suspended from the Tony Khan-led promotion, and there is no update on his status with the company.

Fightful Select also recently reported that inaugural AEW World Champion Chris Jericho called Punk 'a cancer' to the locker room.

During the most recent episode of Wrestling Shoot Interviews, Heath Slater was the special guest. He was asked about his thoughts on CM Punk and if he would work with him.

The former WWE Superstar replied by saying no and that despite Punk's star power, he would not want to deal with the 'headache.'

“That’s an easy one. No! I mean come on. Don’t get me wrong, I guess he has his mindset on whatever the hell he wants to do. But it’s just like… You can always do good business and get along with people too. With the name that Punk has, you don’t need to worry about nothing. It’s just his little ego and what he wants for himself type deal. But with me honestly, I wouldn’t want that headache,” Heath Slater said. [00:19 - 00:48]

Mark Henry claims he would re-hire CM Punk to AEW

During the latest episode of The Busted Open Radio podcast, WWE Hall of Famer opened up about his thoughts on the self-proclaimed Best in the World.

He mentioned that if he was in charge of AEW, he would bring Punk back to the promotion.

“If I was in charge, I would bring him back and I would bring him back with him saying to the wrestling world, not an apology, but just state the facts. ‘Grown men will disagree and things will be said that probably shouldn’t have been said and I regret airing my dirty laundry in front of the world. It won’t happen again," Mark Henry said. [H/T Wrestling News.co]

Henry also mentioned that he does not believe in the notion that CM Punk is a 'locker room cancer.' He believes the Straight Edge Savior can tutor younger talent and elevate the business.

Do you agree with Heath Slater or Mark Henry? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

