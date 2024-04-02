15-time WWE champion 'likes' an interesting sign asking him to return at WrestleMania 40 and help Cody Rhodes

The Bloodline has been getting the upper hand on Cody Rhodes lately. Meanwhile, a 15-time WWE champion may have hinted at returning to the company at WrestleMania 40 to even the odds.

Dustin Rhodes has been closely watching The Rock and his family consistently targeting his younger brother, Cody, and is not happy about it. Since The Natural is in AEW, he is helpless and can't defend The American Nightmare. Will that change at The Show of Shows?

Fans have been asking the former Goldust to return to WWE to help Cody fight The Bloodline. The 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match has Seth Rollins and Jey Uso on his side but the babyfaces are still at a numbers disadvantage. That said, Dustin recently liked a fan's tweet that had a picture of a sign asking him to show up at 'Mania XL to aid his brother.

You can view a screenshot of the likes section of Dustin's official Twitter (X) handle below:

Dustin Rhodes likes a fan's tweet [Photo source: Dustin's Twitter (X) profile]

It will be interesting to see if the 15-time WWE champion will shock the world by possibly showing up at WrestleMania XL on April 6-7.

Wrestling veteran opines on Cody Rhodes possibly not getting to finish his story in WWE

Cody Rhodes left WWE in 2016 due to alleged creative frustrations. He worked in a bunch of promotions before settling in AEW. He was one of the people who helped Tony Khan build the Jacksonville-based promotion, one of WWE's biggest competitors in the pro wrestling industry.

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, wrestling veteran Vince Russo speculated that WWE might have been setting Cody Rhodes up for dramatic failure at WrestleMania because he seemingly turned his back on the company years ago.

"Again, man, I'm telling you this all goes back to WWE games. You just don't know if Cody is being set up. This is a guy who left WWE to go start AEW. He did the Triple H with the sledgehammer in the throne and all that stuff. You just don't know with them, bro, you just don't know."

The 2024 Royal Rumble winner was very close to completing his story at WrestleMania 39 and dethroning Roman Reigns as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. However, Solo Sikoa interfered in the match, costing him the victory.

