15-time WWE champion possibly teases return after nearly 5-year absence to help Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL

A former WWE Superstar and 15-time champion has teased his return to the promotion after a five-year absence to aid Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL. The talent in question is Dustin Rhodes.

The Natural has scarcely lost a step as a competitor in AEW, having wrestled on the company's flagship shows since its foundation in 2019. However, escalation in the feud between The Bloodline and The American Nightmare has led many to believe that Dustin Rhodes may pop up at The Show of Shows to support his brother.

The possibility was teased on several occasions ahead of WrestleMania 40. The Rock alluded to Dustin Rhodes to demean Cody on a recent episode of Smackdown. The former Goldust teased retaliation against The People's Champion on social media as well.

Dustin Rhodes recently sent an explicit message to The Rock while promoting an upcoming Rhodes Wrestling Academy event on X/Twitter. A user responded to the video, suggesting that The Bizarre One will feature at WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia to help his sibling overcome The Brahma Bull and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

The 54-year-old AEW star liked the tweet, once again hinting at a potential appearance at The Showcase of The Immortals.

Dustin Rhodes liked an interesting fan tweet on X

Former WWE star Dustin Rhodes considers himself underappreciated

The Artist Formerly Known as Godust is one of the most interesting performers in the history of pro wrestling. Dustin Rhodes is hailed by many as an underrated wrestler despite his rich body of work in WCW, WWE, and now in AEW. The former Intercontinental Champion, however, has his own take on the matter.

In a post on X/Twitter, Rhodes shared some reflections on his career and accomplishments while also thanking his supporters.

"A lot of people say I'm underrated... I disagree. I am, however, under appreciated [sic]. Look, my body of work is fantastic and I will never b**** about anything that I have or have not accomplished. Great career, great worker, great entertainer..... end of story. I love my fans as they have been beside me since day one. Try not to look at the past or the future, try and live in the moment and appreciate all that you have. I am rich with passion. [heart emoji] yall," tweeted Dustin.

Check out the tweet HERE.

Dustin Rhodes was last seen in the ring in trios action alongside The Von Erichs on a February 2024 episode of AEW Rampage.

Thoughts on Dustin Rhodes teasing a WWE return? Sound off!

Poll : Want to see The Rhodes Brothers reunite at WrestleMania XL? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion