Last night on WWE RAW, former AEW star CM Punk was seemingly referenced as the fans posted about it on social media. It may seem like the seeds for Punk's return are being planted; however, many, including the current RAW star, want nothing to do with the Second City Saint.

The star in question is none other than the current World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins, who had an interesting segment with Michael Cole on the recent episode of WWE RAW where he interviewed The Visionary. Rollins has won several titles in the company, which makes him a 16-time champ. However, fans looked deep into the segment and found references to the former AEW star CM Punk.

During his Ring of Honor days, CM Punk cut a promo that seemed to have stayed in the minds of the fans as they were quick to point out the references during the segment on RAW.

“This is my stage, this is my theater. You are my puppets, and I pull those marionette strings, and I use your emotions, and I toy with them. Because honestly, I get off on it.” Punk said.

This week on RAW, Michael Cole spoke to Seth Rollins about the names he's been known by, "How about manipulator? Puppeteer at times, but it seems that this time around, you're actually the puppet."

According to Ringside News, they were told by a member of the creative team that Seth Rollins is one of many people who would not like to welcome CM Punk back, and the idea was most likely approved by Triple H before the show and kept it out of the script.

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels recently spoke on the NXT No Mercy conference call about how he would love to bring CM Punk back and put him on the NXT brand; however, this may not happen as many in the company are still against the idea of the former AEW World Champion returning home.

MJF reveals why he never confronted former WWE Champion CM Punk

Current AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman recently spoke about why he didn't have any issue with CM Punk after their historic rivalry.

The Second City Saint returned to All Elite Wrestling at the debut episode of Collision in June this year and teased another World Championship belt. It was later revealed to be the AEW Title that Punk had won last year at All Out. The former WWE Champion made it the primary prize in the new brand.

Speaking to Wrestlepurists, MJF explained why he never clashed with CM Punk.

"The fact of the matter is that Collision is really important. Collision's success is super important. So, at the time, having a guy of that stature having something that everybody in that show could be fighting for because, realistically, as much as Tony Khan wishes he can clone MJF, I can't be everywhere at once. I didn't have an issue with it. I thought it made all the sense in the world. Yeah, so to me, I wasn't sweating it, frankly," said MJF. [H/T: Fightful]

