16-time WWE champion’s appearance announced for WrestleMania XL weekend

A 16-time WWE champion is set to make an appearance during the WrestleMania XL weekend. The name in question is none other than Rob Van Dam.

Rob Van Dam is one of the legends of wrestling. Since becoming a part-time wrestler, he has been more active on the independent scene. Now, it has been announced that he will be at a block party meet & greet organized by Battleground Championship Wrestling.

The indie promotion took to Twitter to announce the news and wrote:

“@TherealRVD Meet RVD live April 5th at the Battleground Block Party.”

This event will take place on April 5 in Philadelphia. Incidentally, that is the city where WrestleMania XL will take place on April 6 and 7. Given WWE’s penchant for pulling off the extraordinary, don't rule out an RVD appearance, given that he made his name in the city with ECW.

Former WWE name Rob Van Dam wants dream match with Will Ospreay

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam has expressed his desire to take on AEW's new signee, Will Ospreay. The latter is a high flyer and, like RVD, can have great matches.

He was speaking on his 1 of a Kind podcast when he told his fans about his desire to face the former New Japan Pro-Wrestling man.

“I think that we’re both pioneers from different time periods. You know, I’ve brought in a lot of stuff and style back in the day that has become a style [today], and then I think he’s done the same thing, showing us stuff that takes it to the next level. I don’t know what to expect, but we talked about my win-loss record last week. I’m two in three on my AEW record so far. If he wants to bring me in to give the kids these fantasy matches, hey, it’s not a bad position to be in," said RVD.

It will undoubtedly be huge if and when this match occurs, as they are two bonafide stars in their own right.