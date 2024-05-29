17-year WWE veteran comments on potential AEW signing - "I think it's what I want to do"

The emergence of AEW and the continued success of TNA has ensured WWE is no longer the only major promotion in town for talents to find careers in professional wrestling in North America. In recent years we've seen top stars go back and forth between all three promotions among others. One longtime veteran is now expressing interest in becoming All Elite.

Alicia Fox spent 17 years with WWE. Now known as Vix Crow, she returned to the indies in mid-2023, doing referee work and making appearances. She recently began helping out at the Hatchet Pro Wrestling school owned by veteran grapplers Dexter Lumis and Jon Davis. In April, the 37-year-old wrestled a singles match for the first time since 2019 when she defeated Mickie James at Starrcast: HER from Australia. Fox's first U.S. indie appearance took place earlier this month for F1RST Wrestling in Minnesota, where she defeated Hyan.

The Foxy Floridian recently spoke with Muscle Memory and was asked if she sees herself ever joining another company such as AEW or TNA. She pointed to Matt Cardona finding success on the indies, and mentioned names she worked with in WWE developmental such as Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, and Rosa Mendes, among others.

"Some days, yes. Some days, no. [laughs, hosts asks why] I always think about Zack Ryder... he's able to just really work territories, and I think that was just fun. That's what I find at Hatchet - this nostalgic feeling of when Kelly Kelly and I went to practice. I was pretty young myself, but the people that I had the privilege of growing with, even the Cody Rhodes, CM Punk... not to name drop, but honestly, Rosa Mendes, Maria Kanellis, even just all the women that were also successful in TNA. Angelina Love and Trenesha [Rhaka Khan] were at WWE, like the Deep South [DSW] girls," Alicia Fox said. [From 16:57 to 17:43]

Fox continued and said she thinks she will do better if she's able to work for multiple companies. She did express interest in joining AEW or TNA under that model.

"All these women have held hands of another woman somewhere, so it's just a very curious experience for me, but I think I'm better to do that, when I can have more boots on the ground in other companies, and meeting more women, too. You know, I think it's what I want to do because it makes wrestling more sweet. [laughs] I don't know," Alicia Fox said. [From 17:44 to 18:10]

Fox is a one-time Divas Champion as she held the title for 55 days in 2010. She also briefly held the 24/7 Championship at the 2021 Royal Rumble. The former Total Diva also held the OVW Women's Championship for one day in 2006, but the promotion does not recognize the win.

AEW Dynamite updated line-up for tonight

AEW will air Dynamite live tonight from the KIA Forum in Los Angeles, California. The episode will feature fallout from Double Or Nothing as the build to Forbidden Door kicks off.

FTW Champion Chris Jericho will debut his new segment on Dynamite - TV Time with The Learning Tree. There will also be a TBS Championship celebration with Mercedes Moné.

World Champion Swerve Strickland will face Killswitch in a non-title match that is sponsored by HBO's House of The Dragon. There will also be a Title Eliminator match with Rocky Romero facing IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley for a future title shot.

AEW previously announced the Casino Gauntlet for tonight, with the winner going on to Forbidden Door to challenge for the World Championship.

