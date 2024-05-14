"He's lost his way" - WWE veteran deeply concerned about Tony Khan and AEW (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Vince Russo has opened up on his thoughts on the current condition of AEW. He also spoke about the direction Tony Khan has taken the promotion recently.

AEW CEO Tony Khan recently booked one of the most surprising angles of the promotion where he seemingly made himself an on-screen figure by allowing The Elite and Jack Perry to attack him to prove their dominance. Khan also aired the footage of the All-In incident between CM Punk and Jack Perry last month on Dynamite. However, all of these decisions have backfired on the CEO and AEW courtesy of many veterans as well as the majority of wrestling fans.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws podcast, Vince Russo claimed that Tony Khan needs to hire somebody for assistance in creative as he has lost his way:

"Bro, there's no doubt in my mind at this point in time, he's lost his way. He's totally lost his way. Like, in the past, it's something here, it's something there, now it's escalated bro to just a series of not only bad decisions but making the complete opposite decisions of what he really should be doing. In my opinion bro, he's lost right now, and now more than ever he needs an advisor, he needs somebody to just come in and like, 'Tony bro, literally take a seat in the corner, Watch, and learn bro. You have any questions? feel free to ask me.'" [7:03 - 8:00]

Jim Ross recalls his conversation with Tony Khan before signing with AEW

Legendary commentator and WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross left the Stamford-based promotion after spending 22 years in the company in 2019. The veteran went on to sign with the up-and-coming promotion AEW in the same year.

Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross revealed that he first met the All-Elite President in 2018 and instantly thought that he could work for Tony Khan:

"Tony Khan was real. He had answers, he had education, [and] it was great. So, I'm thinking, 'Well, I don't know where this is gonna go, but I can see myself working with this dude,'" he said. [From 6:03 to 6:15]

Jim Ross recently renewed his contract with the Jacksonville-based promotion for another year. It will be interesting to see if we see the veteran return to WWE in the future.

