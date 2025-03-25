2 Major AEW stars namedropped in show co-hosted by Seth Rollins, WWE star left mindblown

Seth Rollins is one of the most well-known WWE Superstars in the current day and age. Since debuting in 2010, The Visionary has become a multi-time World Champion in the company. The former World Heavyweight Champion is currently feuding with CM Punk and Roman Reigns on The Road to WrestleMania.

Recently, he co-hosted Good Morning Football with Isaiah Stanback and Sara Walsh. During his appearance, one of the other hosts of the show, Adam Rank, delivered an impressive promo. Rank mentioned Rollins' career indie career, where he wrestled Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson as Tyler Black.

This caught the 38-year-old off-guard, as he was surprised to hear AEW's Bryan Danielson and Kenny Omega names being mentioned in this promo. Rank also pointed out the history between Punk and Rollins.

Seth Rollins is set to face Roman Reigns and CM Punk in a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 41. All three stars will be on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown in London, where they will sign the contract to make their bout official.

WWE star Seth Rollins called The Rock a generous man

Last year, on The Road to WrestleMania XL, Seth Rollins had an intense feud with The Rock and Roman Reigns alongside Cody Rhodes. The Visionary teamed up with Rhodes to face The Final Boss and The Tribal Chief on Night One of 'Mania 40. Unfortunately, The Bloodline got the upper hand and won the battle. However, the following night, Rollins helped The American Nightmare to dethrone Reigns.

During a recent appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, the former World Heavyweight Champion surprisingly praised The Rock, saying he was a kind and generous man. Last year, The Final Boss invited many WWE stars, including Rollins and family, to the premiere of Moana 2.

"He [The Rock] was kind enough to invite us to Hawaii to watch the premiere of 'Moana 2,' so we got to see it on the lawn, with the sunset in the background. She’s [his daughter] too young to remember it, but it was a really incredible experience for our family. He’s been a great boss, I will say. In the ring, we’ve had our ups and downs, but he’s…people say a lot of things about him, he’s a really kind and generous man," Rollins said. [H/T: Fightful]

Seth Rollins is married to former Women's World Champion Becky Lynch. The latter is currently on a hiatus. It remains to be seen when she will return to the company.

