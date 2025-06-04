2-time AEW champion sends a huge message ahead of match at Fyter Fest 2025: "No need to be nervous"

A two-time AEW champion is set to compete at Fyter Fest. He has sent a huge message ahead of his match.

At Dynasty 2025, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler turned heel and ambushed Cope. Since then, the duo has been relentless and unapologetic about their actions on TV. They have looked unstoppable and are now set to compete against Atlantis Jr. and Templario at AEW Fyter Fest this week.

Ahead of the tag team contest, Dax Harwood took to X/Twitter to send a message insulting their opponents.

"Tonight’s a big night for Atlantic and Tempura Shrimp. They finally have an opportunity to face the greatest tag team of all time. I’m sure they’re nervous. Guys, we put our boots on one foot at a time, just like everyone else! No need to be nervous! 4 solid hours LIVE tonight!"

You can check out his tweet below.

Harwood has won the AEW World Tag Team Title twice alongside Cash Wheeler. He has also held gold in WWE, NJPW, and ROH.

Dax Harwood responds after AEW snub

A couple of weeks ago, FTR was suspended and fined due to misconduct. They made their return on the April 23 episode of Dynamite, and this time, they had Stokely by their side. Stokely informed the audience that he would be representing FTR moving forward.

FTR even picked up a huge win against Nigel McGuinness and Daniel Garcia at Double or Nothing 2025. Following the match, AEW announced on social media that the tandem would be featured on an upcoming episode of Collision. However, the company didn't mention Stokely in its post. Dax Harwood caught wind of this and called out the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"Don’t forget Big Stoke please," Harwood wrote.

You can check out his tweet below.

Dax Harwood seems a bit overconfident ahead of FTR's match against Atlantis Jr. and Templario at Fyter Fest. It will be interesting to see if he and Cash Wheeler can continue their dominance.

