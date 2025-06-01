Former WWE star calls out AEW after big snub

AEW recently announced that a former WWE tag team now signed with the promotion will make an appearance on one of its upcoming weekly shows. However, the announcement seems to have overlooked the duo's new manager, Stokely, and one half of the team in question, Dax Harwood, has now taken to social media to respond to the fact.
After being suspended over their increasingly violent on-screen misconduct, FTR returned to television on the April 23 edition of Dynamite alongside Stokely Hathaway, who revealed that he would be representing the interests of the former AEW World Tag Team Champions going forward. The newly-christened "Living Legend Killers" kept up their winning ways last month at Double or Nothing 2025, defeating Daniel Garcia and Nigel McGuinness, and made history in the Jacksonville-based promotion by doing so.
The official X/Twitter profile of All Elite Wrestling recently announced that Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler will be featured on the upcoming episode of AEW Collision. However, the post neglected to include Hathaway, an omission that Dax the Axe called out on the platform and seemingly made up for by sharing a graphic for the show which included both his teammate and his new manager.
"Don’t forget Big Stoke please," wrote Harwood.
Details of Goldberg's last match HERE
Check out Dax Harwood's X/Twitter post below:
FTR have been running roughshod over All Elite personnel and talent alike ever since their shocking betrayal of Adam Copeland at Dynasty last month.
Card for this week's AEW Collision
AEW will host the May 31 edition of Collision at the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas. The star-studded show will feature at least seven bouts, not to mention an appearance from FTR as mentioned above. Check out the match card for the episode below:
- Konosuke Takeshita and RPG Vice vs Paragon and Tomohiro Ishii
- Kazuchika Okada (c) vs Anthony Bowens [Continental Title Eliminator Match]
- Mina Shirakawa vs Skye Blue
- LFI vs AR Fox and Top Flight
- Gates of Agony to be featured in action
- Mascara Dorada vs Hechicero [International Title 4-Way Qualifier]
- Claudio Castagnoli vs Komander [International Title 4-Way Qualifier]
It remains to be seen what Tony Khan and company have planned for Collision, with All In : Texas now in the near horizon.