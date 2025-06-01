Former WWE star calls out AEW after big snub

AEW recently announced that a former WWE tag team now signed with the promotion will make an appearance on one of its upcoming weekly shows. However, the announcement seems to have overlooked the duo's new manager, Stokely, and one half of the team in question, Dax Harwood, has now taken to social media to respond to the fact.

Ad

After being suspended over their increasingly violent on-screen misconduct, FTR returned to television on the April 23 edition of Dynamite alongside Stokely Hathaway, who revealed that he would be representing the interests of the former AEW World Tag Team Champions going forward. The newly-christened "Living Legend Killers" kept up their winning ways last month at Double or Nothing 2025, defeating Daniel Garcia and Nigel McGuinness, and made history in the Jacksonville-based promotion by doing so.

Ad

Trending

The official X/Twitter profile of All Elite Wrestling recently announced that Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler will be featured on the upcoming episode of AEW Collision. However, the post neglected to include Hathaway, an omission that Dax the Axe called out on the platform and seemingly made up for by sharing a graphic for the show which included both his teammate and his new manager.

"Don’t forget Big Stoke please," wrote Harwood.

Ad

Details of Goldberg's last match HERE

Check out Dax Harwood's X/Twitter post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

FTR have been running roughshod over All Elite personnel and talent alike ever since their shocking betrayal of Adam Copeland at Dynasty last month.

Card for this week's AEW Collision

AEW will host the May 31 edition of Collision at the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas. The star-studded show will feature at least seven bouts, not to mention an appearance from FTR as mentioned above. Check out the match card for the episode below:

Ad

Konosuke Takeshita and RPG Vice vs Paragon and Tomohiro Ishii

Kazuchika Okada (c) vs Anthony Bowens [Continental Title Eliminator Match]

Mina Shirakawa vs Skye Blue

LFI vs AR Fox and Top Flight

Gates of Agony to be featured in action

Mascara Dorada vs Hechicero [International Title 4-Way Qualifier]

Claudio Castagnoli vs Komander [International Title 4-Way Qualifier]

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen what Tony Khan and company have planned for Collision, with All In : Texas now in the near horizon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Mukherjee Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.



To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.



Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.



As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.



Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction. Know More