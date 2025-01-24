2-time champion's merch suddenly removed, AEW exit seemingly imminent

One of the top upcoming stars in AEW has been noticeably absent for a long time. Amidst his rumored tensions with the company, they seem to be doing everything possible to distance themselves from him following their recent move.

The top star in question is Ricky Starks. He has not been featured on their television programming since the March 30, 2024, edition of Collision, and there have been numerous speculations regarding his status with the company.

Moreover, Starks has reportedly had tensions with Tony Khan, the head of the Jacksonville-based promotion. A recent report hinted that Khan denied Starks' request to be released from the company.

The promotion recently removed all Ricky Starks merchandise from its online global store. The web archives state that seven t-shirts were listed on the site as of September 2024. Now, an error message appears on The Absolute One's profile. Moreover, in its USA store, only one Ricky Starks t-shirt is available.

Ricky Starks has been absent from AEW since March 2024 (Image via Global Shop AEW.com)

Huge update on Ricky Starks current AEW contract

As mentioned, Ricky Starks reportedly requested his release, which Tony Khan denied. Since then, a new report has provided more details regarding his current AEW contract.

According to Fightful, the former FTW Champion's contract with the company expires in the spring of 2025. Moreover, despite Starks not turning down any creative plans pitched to him, Tony Khan did not utilize him for his television programming.

Furthermore, Ricky Starks' current contract does not permit him to compete with GCW. However, he is still allowed to take part in shows of other independent wrestling promotions.

With the former AEW World Tag Team Champion's future in the wrestling world still in question, we will have to wait and see what is next in line for one of the most talented and top prospects in wrestling, Ricky Starks.

