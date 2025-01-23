Update on Ricky Starks amid WWE rumors - Reports

A recent report has provided a major update on AEW star Ricky Starks' future amid rumors of him potentially joining WWE. The report also mentioned the reception Starks received during his backstage visit at Full Gear 2024.

After making a huge name as the World Television Champion in the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA), Ricky Starks joined All Elite Wrestling in 2020. Since then, he has become a major name in the Tony Khan-led promotion and has won several titles, including the World Tag Team Championship and FTW Championship.

However, Starks last competed in the AEW ring in March 2024. Since then, he has wrestled in different independent wrestling promotions, including Game Changer Wrestling (GCW). Amid his absence from All Elite Wrestling's television, rumors suggest that he might be done with the company and could soon join their rivals, WWE.

According to a recent report by Ibou of WrestlePurists, Ricky Starks had asked for his release from AEW, but Tony Khan allegedly denied it.

However, a new report by Fightful Select suggests that the former FTW Champion's AEW contract would expire in spring, and despite him not turning down any creative plans in the Tony Khan-led promotion, he has not been utilized by the company.

The report also noted that the star was restricted from performing in GCW but is allowed to continue working with other independent wrestling promotions. Fightful also revealed that Ricky Starks was present backstage during AEW Full Gear 2024, where he was welcomed with open arms.

According to a recent report by Sportskeeda Wrestling's Dr. Chris Featherstone, Ricky Starks asked for his release due to him not being utilized by AEW in recent months. The report also noted that the 34-year-old's release request was turned down, and he was still signed with the company.

"Ricky Starks has asked for his release from AEW; I have been informed. The reason is due to frustrations with the current creative process and not being used since a tag team loss with Big Bill against Top Flight 10 months ago on the March 30, 2024, episode of Collision. I have also been informed that Starks has never turned down any creative ideas throughout his entire 10-month television absence, and he is simply just not being utilized. Starks is currently still with the company, and his release at this time is not being granted," wrote Featherstone.

The WWE Universe believes Ricky Starks will thrive under Triple H's creative leadership. It remains to be seen if the AEW star will join WWE after his contract expires in the spring of this year.

