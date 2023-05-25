2-time TNT Champion seemingly teases AEW return

In a thrilling turn of events, former two-time AEW TNT Champion Scorpio Sky has seemingly teased his return to the ring.

Scorpio Sky, who has been absent from AEW programming for almost ten months, seems poised to make a comeback. The last time fans saw him in action was during the street fight against Wardlow on the July 6, 2022, edition of Dynamite. Unfortunately, the 40-year-old came up short in that match, and a nagging leg injury kept him sidelined since then.

However, it appears that the high-flying star is ready to reclaim his spot on the roster. The anticipation for AEW Collision is reaching a fever pitch as the promotion gears up for its highly awaited launch.

The promotion recently released a captivating promo video featuring various stars, further fueling the excitement.

The teaser video for Collision shows brief shots of Samoa Joe, Miro, Scorpio Sky, and Thunder Rosa, culminating in the flashing Collision logo. To amplify the intrigue, Sky himself shared the teaser on Twitter, setting social media abuzz.

AEW Collision is slated to premiere on June 17, with the inaugural episode taking place in Chicago, announced by Tony Khan during a recent episode of Dynamite, fueling rumors of a potential appearance by the highly anticipated return of CM Punk.

Dan Lambert reflects on Scorpio Sky's battle against Wardlow and predicts AEW return

During an exclusive interview with Bill Apter on Sportskeeda Wrestling, Dan Lambert, the founder of American Top Team, reflected on Scorpio Sky's valiant effort against Wardlow in their previous encounter.

Lambert made a prediction about Sky's future, stating that he believed the talented wrestler would make a comeback to the promotion.

"Sky had an injury. He fell to the best of the best. He went and won that TNT Title, had a serious knee injury but rather than back out of a fight with the guy who is probably the hottest and scariest guy in the promotion, Wardlow, he went in there with one leg and lost a closely contested battle. He's had to take a few months off and get better. Ethan Page has joined up with some other people. He's going on to big things. Just missed out on a chance at the title but I think we'll see him back sooner than later and I think he's gonna go pretty far."

Scorpio Sky's tantalizing tease for his comeback in AEW Collision brings an extra level of thrill and anticipation to his impending return.

