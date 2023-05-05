2-time WWE Divas Champion comes out in support of CM Punk's return ahead of AEW All In

Amidst rumors of CM Punk's return, a former WWE Superstar has expressed her support for his comeback.

The Second City Saint has had a rough relationship with the Jacksonville-based promotion since last year. His comments at the All Out media scrum effectively led to a backstage brawl involving The Elite and several other All Elite personnel. This led to him being suspended while he recovered from an injury, and he has been out of action ever since.

Recent reports suggest that the former WWE Champion will be returning to Tony Khan's roster soon. In an interview with BBC, AEW star Saraya also spoke in favor of Punk's return.

"I want whatever's best for business." Saraya continued: "If people don't like each other, you have to find that common ground in a professional setting, you know? ... There's been people I don't like over the years, but I've never let my personal feelings get in the way of business at the end of the day." (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Konnan believes the former WWE Superstar's booking in AEW has been botched from the start

While CM Punk's entry into AEW was received with a massive pop, Konnan thinks that his matches were not sensible in the beginning.

Speaking on the Keepin' it 100 podcast, the wrestling veteran explained that fans had different expectations from the Second City Saint.

"I hear it was Punk and not Tony that he [Punk] wanted to wrestle with these young talents. But he was wrestling with young talents that, number one, weren't over and, to this day, still aren't over. Lee Moriarty and all these other people that he was wrestling. In my mind it was like, you don't do what Punk wants, you do what the fans want. And that was a big mistake. They mishandled him coming back (...) If all of a sudden Nate Diaz is coming back, you don't put him against Joe Shmoe." (2:25 onwards)

As of now, it remains to be seen when the former WWE champion will make his return to the active scene.

