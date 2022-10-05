"I wish Tony [Khan] would have let me manage him" - 2-time WWE Hall of Famer believes AEW missed out on the opportunity to sign him

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair felt that AEW President Tony Khan didn't go for him when he expressed his intentions to manage Andrade El Idolo.

Flair is the father-in-law of All Elite Wrestling star Andrade El Idolo and has accompanied the star in several matches as a manager.

The Nature Boy also teamed up with the former WWE United States Champion during his 'Last Match' event on July 31, where they defeated Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett. Flair was also in the corner of El Idolo last year at TripleMania XXIX but was defeated by Kenny Omega for the AAA Mega Championship.

On his To Be The Man podcast, the 16-time world champion revealed that he knew about Andrade's huge match this week but hasn't talked to him about it. Flair also said that he proposed to Tony Khan that he should be the former WWE Superstar's manager. However, the AEW President chose not to go in that direction.

"I haven't spoken with him [Andrade], I knew he had a big match ... I don't really what.... really haven't kept track of what he's doing there." Flair said. "I had hoped, as I told you before, I wish Tony [Khan] would have let me manage him [Andrade]. He is an absolutely phenomenal work and tough kid. I wish I could have managed him, but I guess Tony elected not to go with me for whatever reason," he added. [H/T WrestlingInc]

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral



Twitter would explode.



And so would the heads of WWE corporate suits. Funny thing is, what would they do about it? Fire her? Ha! Charlotte Flair was in attendance for AAA Triplemania XXIX. Imagine if she came out alongside Andrade El Idolo and Ric Flair.Twitter would explode.And so would the heads of WWE corporate suits. Funny thing is, what would they do about it? Fire her? Ha! Charlotte Flair was in attendance for AAA Triplemania XXIX. Imagine if she came out alongside Andrade El Idolo and Ric Flair. 😲😲 Twitter would explode.And so would the heads of WWE corporate suits. Funny thing is, what would they do about it? Fire her? Ha! https://t.co/H32uoINjJ2

Andrade will face Dark Order's 10 (Preston Vance) this Friday on Rampage, wherein his career and 10's mask will be on the line.

AEW President Tony Khan commented on former WWE star Andrade El Idolo's upcoming bout

During an interview with Robbie Fox, AEW President Tony Khan gave a straightforward assessment of the match. He stated that the bout is another big storyline and another big match to keep an eye on.

"Frankly, you know, the way things have gone with Andrade, the way things have carried on, I think a lot of people might not mind that but it'll be interesting situation to follow. So, I think that's another big storyline and a big match to keep an eye on."

The forthcoming match will have a high-stakes stipulation as the loser will have to give up something. If El Idolo loses, he will be gone from AEW, while 10 will have to unmask if he is defeated.

Do you think WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair should manage Andrade El Idolo in the long run? Sound off in the comments section.

Paige's dad sends a message to a former WWE star here

Poll : 0 votes