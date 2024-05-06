2-time WWE Hall of Famer rips into Adam Copeland vs Minoru Suzuki on AEW Dynamite: "Adam looks 20 years older than me"

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer and former WWE Champion Kevin Nash strongly criticized Adam Copeland (FKA Edge) and Minoru Suzuki while discussing their match from AEW Dynamite.

Former Copeland and Minoru went head-to-head against each other in a singles match on the January 24, 2024 edition of Wednesday Night Dynamite, which took place at Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia. The bout was a part of Adam's Cope Open challenge.

Speaking on his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash and co-host Sean Oliver talked about Adam Copeland vs. Minoru Suzuki from AEW Dynamite earlier this year. During their conversation, Nash roasted Copeland and made fun of his hair.

"Adam looks 20 years older than me. I don’t know what happened to his hair… It looks like somebody did a Brazilian blowout... He had good [and] long hair like I did. He always had good hair. Now he has this. It’s almost like pubic hair. It’s weird." [From 00:37 to 01:05]

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer also had some strong comments for the Japanese wrestler.

"Suzuki who obviously at some point fell off the motorcycle without a helmet and Suzuki who… I don't follow Japanese wrestling but I'm presuming from his horrible physique that he's one of these guys that's been around 100 years we're just supposed to respect him because the dirt like Meltzer's dirt sheets has given him five stars for the last 20 years." [From 00:12 to 00:36]

Christian Cage insults Adam Copeland

Adam Copeland and Christian Cage were engaged in a long feud with each other which recently ended. While speaking at Steelcity Con, Christain was asked if he would ever team with Copeland.

Not only did Cage respond negatively, but he also laid some heavy insults on the reigning TNT Champion. He said:

"Why would I team up with that a**hole? I just beat the s**t out of him for six months straight and now I'm gonna team up with him? No. I'm done carrying him. He's a loser."

Christian Cage and Adam Copeland share a lot of history. They were a big part of WWE and were best friends for a long time. After they met in AEW again, they became bitter enemies.