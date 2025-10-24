"2026 Royal Rumble let's gooo!!" - Fans left stunned over new update regarding Andrade's WWE-AEW status

AEW star Andrade has found himself in quite a conundrum since his WWE exit. After the sports entertainment juggernaut let him go, he wasted no time signing back with the Jacksonville-based promotion. However, WWE sent a cease and desist letter, stating he breached their non-compete clause. Days after his AEW return, it was reported that he had no ties with WWE, as they aren't paying him.Turns out, El Idolo was fired with cause, which meant he was under the non-compete clause when he appeared in WWE. It was also reported that WWE could punish him by implementing a one-year ban from in-ring action on the wrestler. While things were quiet for a few days, WWE's next potential move has left the fans shocked.WWE is reportedly executing a one-year non-compete clause on him because the promotion wants Andrade back in the Stamford-based promotion.Fans believe El Idolo might be a part of the 2026 Royal Rumble. Many deemed the situation funny and shocking.Take a look at some of the fan reactions below:Cameron's having a Tiffany Epiphany @Poppy_EffectLINK@EliteClubS0B From WWE to AEW to the 2026 royal rumble let's gooo!!Wrestle Features @WrestleFeaturesLINK@EliteClubS0B What on earth?!Tracey @Tracey5177LINK@EliteClubS0B huh 😭 if he ends up going back wrestling with wwe that might be the funniest thing that has ever happened in pro wrestlingRazeFearful @RazeFearfullLINK@EliteClubS0B Bro is gonna wear a black hoodie and show up on wwe and join the vision and then the next night show up on aew againbingbongbingy @dingl3b3rry429LINK@EliteClubS0B Dude is a human yo-yoMaharathi @TheLeviathan619LINK@EliteClubS0B Let him go, please 🙏🏻Tony Khan talks about Andrade's situationTony Khan had to scrap many plans due to the 35-year-old star's legal hurdles. He recently opened up about his feelings toward him.While speaking on the WrestleDream media call, the AEW President said that he has major respect for Andrade and is looking forward to what the future holds for him.&quot;Yeah, I would just echo the sentiments again when Andre had initially left in 2023. I have a ton of respect for him, and I'm saying as much as I can say about it, but I appreciate you asking. And I am excited to see what's next for Andre. And, again, this is somebody that I think is just an incredible wrestler. I really enjoyed working with him in the past, and I'm excited to see what's next for him,&quot; Khan said.It will be interesting to see what the global sports entertainment juggernaut's next move is.