  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Andrade El Idolo
  • "2026 Royal Rumble let's gooo!!" - Fans left stunned over new update regarding Andrade's WWE-AEW status

"2026 Royal Rumble let's gooo!!" - Fans left stunned over new update regarding Andrade's WWE-AEW status

By Tejas Pagare
Published Oct 24, 2025 02:45 GMT
Andrade has been absent from AEW [Image Credit: star
Andrade has been absent from AEW [Image Credit: star's X, WWE.com]

AEW star Andrade has found himself in quite a conundrum since his WWE exit. After the sports entertainment juggernaut let him go, he wasted no time signing back with the Jacksonville-based promotion. However, WWE sent a cease and desist letter, stating he breached their non-compete clause. Days after his AEW return, it was reported that he had no ties with WWE, as they aren't paying him.

Ad

Turns out, El Idolo was fired with cause, which meant he was under the non-compete clause when he appeared in WWE. It was also reported that WWE could punish him by implementing a one-year ban from in-ring action on the wrestler. While things were quiet for a few days, WWE's next potential move has left the fans shocked.

WWE is reportedly executing a one-year non-compete clause on him because the promotion wants Andrade back in the Stamford-based promotion.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

Fans believe El Idolo might be a part of the 2026 Royal Rumble. Many deemed the situation funny and shocking.

Take a look at some of the fan reactions below:

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Tony Khan talks about Andrade's situation

Tony Khan had to scrap many plans due to the 35-year-old star's legal hurdles. He recently opened up about his feelings toward him.

While speaking on the WrestleDream media call, the AEW President said that he has major respect for Andrade and is looking forward to what the future holds for him.

"Yeah, I would just echo the sentiments again when Andre had initially left in 2023. I have a ton of respect for him, and I'm saying as much as I can say about it, but I appreciate you asking. And I am excited to see what's next for Andre. And, again, this is somebody that I think is just an incredible wrestler. I really enjoyed working with him in the past, and I'm excited to see what's next for him," Khan said.

It will be interesting to see what the global sports entertainment juggernaut's next move is.

About the author
Tejas Pagare

Tejas Pagare

Twitter icon

Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.

Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.

His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.

In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications