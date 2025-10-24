Utterly shocking twist in Andrade's legal battle with WWE - Reports

By Tejas Pagare
Published Oct 24, 2025 00:17 GMT
Andrade has been absent from AEW for the past few weeks
Andrade has been absent from AEW for the past few weeks [Image Credit: star's Instagram]

Things have been getting interesting in the Andrade-WWE non-compete saga. He hasn't been able to perform in AEW or any other company since the global sports entertainment juggernaut issued a cease-and-desist letter. The initial belief was that El Idolo was a free agent and had no non-compete clause, as WWE didn't want to pay him for three months. However, that wasn't the case.

As the 35-year-old star was released, he was supposed to be serving a non-compete clause without pay. A later report claimed that WWE had been trying to ban him for over a year for breaching his contract. While things were calm the previous week, a new update has kept fans on the edge of their seats.

According to PWInsider, WWE is trying to get Andrade back by enforcing a one-year non-compete clause.

Veteran believes Andrade could take down WWE in court

WWE has put Andrade El Idolo's career on hold by sending a cease-and-desist notice.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, veteran David Otunga said the court will rule in favor of the AEW star if the latter takes the issue to court.

"They don’t want talent to take them to court and challenge this because a judge would likely rule this invalid. The fact that you’re preventing somebody from working to support themselves in their given field for an entire year and you’re not compensating them… I don’t know how they could enforce this. If he were to take this to court, I think a judge is very likely to rule in his favor and just throw out the entire clause in the contract. You can’t prevent somebody from earning a living for an entire year,” said Otunga.

It will be interesting to see what happens next in this interesting story.

