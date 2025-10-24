Utterly shocking twist in Andrade's legal battle with WWE - Reports

Things have been getting interesting in the Andrade-WWE non-compete saga. He hasn't been able to perform in AEW or any other company since the global sports entertainment juggernaut issued a cease-and-desist letter. The initial belief was that El Idolo was a free agent and had no non-compete clause, as WWE didn't want to pay him for three months. However, that wasn't the case.As the 35-year-old star was released, he was supposed to be serving a non-compete clause without pay. A later report claimed that WWE had been trying to ban him for over a year for breaching his contract. While things were calm the previous week, a new update has kept fans on the edge of their seats.According to PWInsider, WWE is trying to get Andrade back by enforcing a one-year non-compete clause.Veteran believes Andrade could take down WWE in courtWWE has put Andrade El Idolo's career on hold by sending a cease-and-desist notice.Speaking on his YouTube channel, veteran David Otunga said the court will rule in favor of the AEW star if the latter takes the issue to court.&quot;They don’t want talent to take them to court and challenge this because a judge would likely rule this invalid. The fact that you’re preventing somebody from working to support themselves in their given field for an entire year and you’re not compensating them… I don’t know how they could enforce this. If he were to take this to court, I think a judge is very likely to rule in his favor and just throw out the entire clause in the contract. You can’t prevent somebody from earning a living for an entire year,” said Otunga.It will be interesting to see what happens next in this interesting story.