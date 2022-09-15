24-year-old star reacts to former WWE Superstar's match against Chris Jericho on AEW Dynamite

AEW star Daniel Garcia has reacted to former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson's match against Chris Jericho on Dynamite main event this week.

Garcia is currently torn about which side he is really on as Danielson and Jericho have been vying for his services over the past few weeks. However, the 24-year-old has given subtle teases to both men as he is still undecided at this point.

The Wizard and The American Dragon squared off in the semifinals of Tournament of Champions. The winner would go up against Jon Moxley, who defeated Sammy Guevara, in the final round next week in Dynamite: Grand Slam for the AEW World Championship.

In an intense slugfest, Danielson was able to prevail by locking in his LeBell Lock on Jericho. After the match, Garcia was seen watching on and nodding to the former's victory.

The AEW star then took to Twitter to share his two cents about the main event showcase.

"Good match. Watched the whole thing," Garcia tweeted.

Check out his tweet below:

Last week, Garcia became the new Ring of Honor (ROH) Pure Champion as he dethroned Blackpool Combat Club's Wheeler Yuta. After executing the "Code of Honor," Danielson arrived to put the belt on the former's waist.

AEW fans commented on Daniel Garcia's reaction to the Dynamite main event

Twitter fans didn't miss a beat as they chimed in on Daniel Garcia's response to the main event match between Chris Jericho and Bryan Danielson.

A user likened Garcia watching the match in a monitor by referencing WWE Hall of Famer, Bret Hart.

Another user urged the ROH Pure Champion to make sure that his wrestling hero comes out as the new AEW World Champion next week.

⋄marsjf↝ @drgnslayrr @GarciaWrestling make sure your hero becomes champ next week 🥺 @GarciaWrestling make sure your hero becomes champ next week 🥺

Meanwhile, one fan asked an interesting question about Garcia's way of observing the bout.

Then, someone claimed that the Dynamite: Grand Slam match between Danielson and Jon Moxley will be a good one.

alex mayhew @mayhew_alex @GarciaWrestling Next weeks match is going to be just as good. @GarciaWrestling Next weeks match is going to be just as good.

Also, a netizen criticized the 2022 Pro Wrestling Illustrated 500 Top Ten Wrestlers list and insisted that the ROH Pure Champion should have been on top.

It will be interesting to see if Garcia will be an X-Factor for next week's world title bout. Fans will have to watch Dynamite: Grand Slam to see if that scenario will prosper.

Do you think Daniel Garcia will be involved in the AEW World Championship match next week on Grand Slam? Sound off in the comments section below.

