240 lb star shares a cryptic post amid rumors of AEW move

A 240-pound star shared a cryptic post on social media amid rumors of him potentially joining AEW. The talent recently hit free agency after his contract with a major promotion expired.

Ad

Josh Alexander recently departed TNA Wrestling. The former Impact World Champion bid farewell to the promotion after his match with Eric Young. Meanwhile, fans on the internet have been speculating whether WWE or AEW would be his next home. According to recent reports, The Walking Weapon is likely to ink a deal with All Elite Wrestling.

Amid much speculation about his pro wrestling future, Josh Alexander shared a subtle post seemingly addressing his situation. On X/Twitter, Alexander posted a GIF where he could be seen walking out of an arena with a title belt in his hand. Fans online have been wondering what it could mean.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

While it has not yet been confirmed where Alexander will wrestle next, fans have already shared their reactions to the possibility of him joining All Elite Wrestling.

The veteran bid farewell to TNA Wrestling amid AEW rumors

Josh Alexander recently shared some heartfelt posts addressing his departure from TNA Wrestling. On X/Twitter, The Walking Weapon thanked his mentors and fellow wrestlers. Alexander also wrote that TNA would always have a special place in his heart.

Ad

"Thank you for all the memories. If it all ended today I’d be more than satisfied and that’s because of all of you. I will be eternally grateful for TNA and carry TNA with me in my heart for the rest of my career."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans will have to wait and see whether Josh Alexander actually joins All Elite Wrestling. Some expect him to sign with WWE since his former tag team partner, Ethan Page, is currently part of NXT.

Where would you like to see The Walking Weapon next? Hit the discuss button and share your thoughts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback