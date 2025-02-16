240 lb star shares a cryptic post amid rumors of AEW move

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Feb 16, 2025 04:30 GMT
AEW
AEW has a star-studded roster (Image source: star's X handle and allelitewrestling.com)

A 240-pound star shared a cryptic post on social media amid rumors of him potentially joining AEW. The talent recently hit free agency after his contract with a major promotion expired.

Ad

Josh Alexander recently departed TNA Wrestling. The former Impact World Champion bid farewell to the promotion after his match with Eric Young. Meanwhile, fans on the internet have been speculating whether WWE or AEW would be his next home. According to recent reports, The Walking Weapon is likely to ink a deal with All Elite Wrestling.

Amid much speculation about his pro wrestling future, Josh Alexander shared a subtle post seemingly addressing his situation. On X/Twitter, Alexander posted a GIF where he could be seen walking out of an arena with a title belt in his hand. Fans online have been wondering what it could mean.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

While it has not yet been confirmed where Alexander will wrestle next, fans have already shared their reactions to the possibility of him joining All Elite Wrestling.

The veteran bid farewell to TNA Wrestling amid AEW rumors

Josh Alexander recently shared some heartfelt posts addressing his departure from TNA Wrestling. On X/Twitter, The Walking Weapon thanked his mentors and fellow wrestlers. Alexander also wrote that TNA would always have a special place in his heart.

Ad
"Thank you for all the memories. If it all ended today I’d be more than satisfied and that’s because of all of you. I will be eternally grateful for TNA and carry TNA with me in my heart for the rest of my career."
Ad

Fans will have to wait and see whether Josh Alexander actually joins All Elite Wrestling. Some expect him to sign with WWE since his former tag team partner, Ethan Page, is currently part of NXT.

Where would you like to see The Walking Weapon next? Hit the discuss button and share your thoughts.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी