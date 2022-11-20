27-year-old up-and-coming star breaks silence after Tony Khan officially signs him to AEW

AEW President Tony Khan recently signed Konosuke Takeshita to his promotion. Takeshita was featured when he teamed up with Jun Akiyama to defeat Eddie Kingston and Ortiz on the latest edition of Rampage.

In the past, Takeshita has appeared in DDT Pro-Wrestling, where he has won KO-D Openweight Championships five times and the Ironman Heavymetalweight Championship four times. In addition to competing for the organization multiple times in 2022, he made his debut in 2021 during AEW's first-ever non-televised event called "The House Always Wins" in a 10-men tag team match.

Takeshita's official signing with the promotion was announced by TK, who also said that his new signee will be present at Full Gear. Following the official signing with All Elite Wrestling, the 27-year-old rising sensation broke his silence on Twitter.

"I promise I'm going to fight for my life for AEW every time," said Takeshita.

Konosuke Takeshita 竹下幸之介 @Takesoup I promise I'm going to fight for my life for AEW every time. I promise I'm going to fight for my life for AEW every time. https://t.co/FXyIhoxmyg

Renee Paquette interviewed him prior to the Full Gear main card. Takeshita said he was looking forward to the match and is happy to be here. He expressed gratitude to the fans and said he was honored to be a part of the promotion, adding that he had always wanted to wrestle in America.

Many independent wrestlers have been signed by Tony Khan to AEW

Khan has been actively signing independent wrestlers from various promotions. It has been reported that he has added major names like Josh Woods, Juice Robinson, Bandido, and The Kingdom's Matt Taven, Mike and Maria Kanellis to his roster. Triple H initially considered signing The Kingdom to WWE. But that never happened because Kanellis, Bennett, and Taven signed multi-year contracts with All Elite Wrestling after FTR endorsed them.

However, the decision hasn't gone well with WWE veteran Jim Cornette, who criticized Tony Khan on his podcast. He noted that Taven and Bennett are valuable acquisitions for AEW. However, he further added that Khan seemingly has no room to showcase the stable's potential.

What are your thoughts on recent signings done by Tony Khan?

