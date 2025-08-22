28-year-old star gives himself a new name after Tony Khan announces that he’s All Elite

Tony Khan has made some massive signings this year. Names such as Thekla, Megan Bayne, Kevin Knight, Mina Shirakawa, Josh Alexander, Alex Windsor, and &quot;Speedball&quot; Mike Bailey have been proving their worth since arriving at the Jacksonville-based company. Interestingly, on last week's Collision, a former TNA X Division Champion made his debut in the promotion.On Collision last week, former Bullet Club member Ace Austin made his AEW debut against Ricochet. After the match, Tony Khan announced that the former TNA star is All Elite. Even though he failed to win this match, the 28-year-old had an impressive showing. If things go according to plan, there is a strong possibility that he will become a main-event player in a few years.Interestingly, a few hours ago, the 28-year-old posted a picture of himself on Instagram with a fascinating caption. He called himself &quot;The Thigh Guy,&quot; which rightfully so could be his moniker.&quot;The Thigh Guy has arrived. And the earth will quake with every step I take. #INEVITABLE #AEW #ThighGuy #QuadGod #LegDayLegend #Quadzilla,&quot; he wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAustin certainly has humongous thighs. He probably never skips leg day. Hopefully, 2025 is his year.AEW CEO Tony Khan on WWE counter-programmingThe competition between WWE and AEW is fierce. The Stamford-based company has been counter-programming All Elite Wrestling lately, and this business strategy has raised quite a few eyebrows. It was recently announced that World Wrestling Entertainment will hold Wrestlepalooza on the same date as All Out 2025, i.e., September 20.Tony Khan finally opened up on the Stamford-based company's actions at the recent Forbidden Door media call. He said that he is only focused on his company and is glad that it is receiving immense support.&quot;The most important thing for us to do is talk about AEW and work hard on AEW. We're focused on us and trying our best to be the best. We have the best wrestlers. This year, we have the best TV shows. The best PPVs, and the best fans,&quot; he said.All Elite Wrestling is currently gearing up for Forbidden Door, which will take place this weekend at The O2 arena in London, England.