Another major WWE PLE set to take place just one week after Wrestlepalooza 2025 (Exclusive)

WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 was officially announced as the first premium live event of the ESPN deal. There is now a new report about another PLE that is set to take place a week after that.On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, JoeyVotes and TC revealed that there are plans for another premium live event on September 27, 2025. It will be NXT's No Mercy, and it's set to take place in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. This is just one week after Wrestlepalooza.This will be the third consecutive edition of No Mercy as NXT has revived it in the previous years. The decision to host it in Fort Lauderdale is an interesting one, as WWE normally doesn't go there for significant shows.A huge double main event is expected to take place at WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025It will be interesting to see how WWE deals with the build-up to Wrestlepalooza 2025. There are only three editions of RAW and SmackDown, respectively, to build to the show, which has been a common trend in the jam-packed post-WrestleMania schedule this year.However, there are reports that a huge double main event is being planned for the big show in Indianapolis.PWInsider reported that two huge matches are being planned for Wrestlepalooza: John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre. There is a lot of speculation around which of the two bouts will actually headline the show.The go-to answer is likely to be John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar, as it could mark their last-ever match against each other. They have clashed in the 2000s and 2010s, and will put an end to their rivalry in the 2020s.The direction for Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre made some believe that it would be official for Clash in Paris, but it appears WWE is holding it off in order to create a stronger build to the big match, and to book a strong card for the show on September 20 to compete with All Out, since it will be the first time a WWE main roster PLE will go head to head with an AEW pay-per-view. Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use this exclusive, and don't forget to listen to WrestleVotes Radio on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge.