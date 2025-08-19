AEW Officially Welcomes Major Star to the Promotion

The landscape of AEW recently saw the debut of a highly popular superstar in the wrestling world. Following his first in-ring showing recently, the regime officially welcomed him to the team.The aforementioned superstar, who was a popular name in TNA Wrestling, is Ace Austin. He has been a popular star for numerous years including his stint in TNA that last until this year. After his free agency, Austin made an appearance on AEW television a few weeks ago and was later revealed to be their newest signee.Furthermore, the former X-Division Champion made his surprise in-ring debut against Ricochet on the latest episode of Collision. The match took place in front of his hometown crowd in Ohio, and Austin delivered a valiant effort. Despite losing the match to The One and Only after interference from his cohorts, The Gates of Agony, Austin's performance was applauded by the fans. Following that, AEW took to their X to give him an official shout as a member of their locker room.Welcome to the team, @The_Ace_Austin!Ace Austin's deal with AEW came due to a major reasonAce Austin became a prominent fixture in TNA Wrestling after joining the company back in 2019. His six-year tenure ended recently, and he was signed by Tony Khan immediately after that.According to a report by Fightful, TNA Wrestling attempted to re-sign the Ace of Spades, but both sides were not able to agree on financial terms. This led to Austin putting the pen to paper with the Jacksonville-based promotion, AEW, after Tony Khan offered him a multi-year deal.Austin's debut performance in All Elite Wrestling has already impressed the fans. Following that night, he posted a series of clips from the match with an message for all of his supporters.With the Tony Khan-led company making waves with Austin's signing, we will have to wait and see how this new chapter of his wrestling career pans out.