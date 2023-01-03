29-year-old star reacts to The Bloodline member's WrestleMania match

NJPW star Will Ospreay has reacted to Bloodline member Sami Zayn's WrestleMania 38 match against Johnny Knoxville.

Taking to Twitter, Zayn recalled one of his highlights from 2022, as he posted a clip of his match with Knoxville.

In response, Ospreay thanked The Honorary Uce and expressed his true feelings towards the match.

"This brought me so much joy. Thank you very much," wrote Ospreay/

Check out Will Ospreay's tweet below:

Ospreay is the current IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion. He will be in action at the upcoming Wrestle Kingdom 17 show.

The Commonwealth Kingpin will face Kenny Omega in a huge singles match, as he aims to defend his title once again. Omega's goal will be to walk out of the Tokyo Dome as a two-time IWGP US Heavyweight Champion upon his return to NJPW.

Kevin Owens recently praised his on-screen rival and Bloodline member Sami Zayn

Kevin Owens has been feuding with Sami Zayn and the rest of The Bloodline for weeks. He recently broke character to praise his long-term friend, with whom he has previously teamed up in WWE.

Speaking in an interview with the New York Post, Owens took note of Zayn's longevity for 22 years and his incredible work ethic. He said:

"He’s [Sami Zayn] been an incredible performer for the 22 years I’ve known him and it’s great to see people finally taking notice of that and getting to appreciate that as much as they should," Owens said. "He’s getting the credit he’s deserved for a long time. Our careers at this point, there’s no denying they’ll forever be linked and attached to one another. We’ll always come back to each other one way or the other, whether it’s fighting or teaming. It’s been a real thrill to see things develop for him."

Zayn has shared the ring with Owens on numerous occasions in recent months. The duo also crossed paths on this week's episode of RAW in a six-man tag team match, with The Bloodline walking out with the win.

Did you enjoy Sami Zayn's match with Johnny Knoxville? Sound off in the comment section

Guess which WWE legend Goldberg was inspired by? More details here.

Poll : 0 votes