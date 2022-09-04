"Everyone's outgrown dumb s**t" - 29-year wrestling veteran details first AEW backstage encounter between CM Punk and former WWE Champion

Wrestling veteran Matt Hardy recently shared some stories about the first encounter in AEW between old rival CM Punk and former WWE Champion Jeff Hardy.

The rivalry between the two started in 2009 when Punk cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to beat an already exhausted Hardy for the World Heavyweight Championship at Extreme Rules. The two faced once again in August of that year in a Loser Leaves Company match, which Hardy lost.

Years later, they became workmates once again, this time in Tony Khan's company. Punk debuted on the August 20, 2021, episode of Rampage after a seven-year hiatus from pro wrestling, while Hardy made his AEW debut on March 9.

Speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Hardy said that Punk and Jeff's first encounter was in an elevator. The Charismatic Enigma didn't initially recognize The Second City Saint until his older brother revealed the latter's identity.

The former WWE stars then spoke with one another, and the 47-year-old admitted that any beef between the two former world champions was already squashed.

"Everything is fine. Everyone's outgrown dumb s**t," Hardy said. [H/T WrestlingInc]

As of this moment, both men have been marred with issues in their stint with the promotion. Jeff Hardy is still suspended by the company due to his driving under the influence case back in June.

Meanwhile, Punk has been in the headlines over the past few weeks due to his alleged real-life beef with Hangman Page.

Former WWE star Matt Hardy comments on CM Punk's impact on the AEW roster

During the same episode, Matt Hardy disclosed that things have been smooth with CM Punk in AEW despite reported issues about him lately.

"[CM] Punk is a very enigmatic guy. I think people didn't know which guy they were gonna get. Which Punk. That's how a lot of people initially though. [But] things have been OK," Matt stated. [H/T WrestlingInc]

Nonetheless, Punk will face one of the biggest challenges of his pro wrestling career as he takes on Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship. It will take place tomorrow at All Out 2022 in the former's hometown of Chicago, Illinois.

Do you want to see CM Punk and Jeff Hardy go at it again in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Debottam Saha