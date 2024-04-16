Rhea Ripley retained her Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 40. But unfortunately, she had to relinquish her gold on Monday Night RAW this week.

Last week, she got involved in a backstage fight with Liv Morgan. During the brawl, she hurt her shoulders, when Liv slammed her into the hard wall. Later, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio updated the WWE Universe on her physical condition.

Meltzer revealed that the former Women's World Champion suffered an AC Joint sprain during the backstage fight. He added that Rhea Ripley is expected to be on the shelf for three to four months for recovery. Fans can expect her to be back in action for this year's SummerSlam event.

Now that Rhea Ripley will perhaps go on a hiatus, let's explore the reasons why she needs a run in AEW. Here are the four pointers:

#3 To be close to her fiance Buddy Matthews

Pro wrestlers have to travel a lot due to their hectic schedules. This prevents them from spending quality time with their friends and family. The Eradicator is engaged to pro wrestler Buddy Matthews who is currently employed by Tony Khan's company, AEW.

Although the love birds get to meet each other from time to time, working in different promotions has made it very difficult for them to spend more time together.

If Mami joins the Jacksonville-based company, then she will be close to her fiance and have more time to spend with her soon-to-be husband. In addition, she could even have a run with Buddy Matthews in AEW. The couple met each other in WWE and started dating in 2020. They got engaged last year in August.

#2 AEW women's division will be a new terrain to conquer

Rhea Ripley has accomplished everything in WWE. She has captured the Women's World title, NXT title, tag team titles, and even won the women's Royal Rumble. From Charlotte Flair to Becky Lynch, she has defeated them all.

There is hardly any other ladder of success in the Stamford-based promotion that she hasn't climbed already. Therefore, this could be her chance to step into Tony Khan's arena and take on new challenges in AEW.

The Jacksonville-based promotion will be a new terrain for her to conquer, just like she did in WWE. She could have never seen matches against some of the best in AEW's women's locker room, like Sky Blue, Julia Hart, Britt Baker, etc.

#1 Have a world title run on AEW

As mentioned before, Rhea Ripley has already won the women's world title in WWE. Now she needs to go after the world title in AEW. Having a world title run in AEW will only add a boost to her already glorious resume.

Not forgetting that she can revive her feud with the reigning AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm. Mami and Timeless Toni Storm have fought each other many times (singles and group action) in WWE.

Rhea Ripley and Toni Storm locked horns on multiple occasions at the NXT UK/ NXT Women's Championships. Therefore, if The Eradicator joins AEW, she could go after the highest price in AEW's women's division.

