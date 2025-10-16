3-time champion officially given new name by AEW

A former three-time AEW champion who recently returned to the company has officially received a new name from the Jacksonville-based promotion.That star in Jack Perry, who made his comeback to AEW programming at All Out 2025 after being absent for nearly a year. Perry, a former FTW, Trios, and TNT champion, began his career as a babyface in Tony Khan's promotion in 2019 under the name and gimmick of Jungle Boy. However, in 2023, he turned heel, adopted a dark persona, and began calling himself the Scapegoat. Now, Perry is no longer a heel and has reunited with Luchasaurus to reform Jurassic Express. The change was marked by a name change for Perry when, on a recent Dynamite edition, Justin Roberts introduced him as &quot;Jungle&quot; Jack Perry. This change has now been officially added to AEW's roster.Jack Perry recently revealed that he was hesitant about using old AEW themeOne of the most talked-about moments at All Out 2025 was the reunion of the Jurassic Express, a.k.a. Jack Perry and Luchasaurus. But what happened next was the perfect cherry on top. As soon as they embraced, Jack Perry's old theme song &quot;Tarzan Boy&quot; started echoing through Scotiabank Arena. However, the Scapegoat, in a recent interview with VICE, revealed that he was hesitant about using that theme.&quot;I think the song is here to stay. It’s funny ’cause I was thinking about that. I was like, ‘I don’t know, we have a different look.’ The thing that solidified it for me was that people were singing it before we even played it. I’ve been off about a year, I was the Scapegoat before this, I’m wearing all black with a knife on my belt. He’s in all black and people are singing that song,&quot; said Perry [H/T WrestlePurists on X ]Last night on Dynamite, the Jurassic Express teamed up with Kenny Omega and won a major trios match against Josh Alexander, Mark Davis, and Hechicero of the Don Callis Family. It remains to be seen what happens next for Perry in AEW.