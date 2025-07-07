Teil Rhodes takes subtle shot at AEW ahead of All In: Texas

AEW is barreling toward its biggest event of the year, All In: Texas, and the wrestling world is bursting with excitement. Amid the talk for the big pay-per-view, however, Teil Rhodes has pointed out that she never received any royalties for her part in creating the original event that led to AEW's existence.

Ad

Back in 2018, Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks teamed up with Ring of Honor to produce the first-ever All In event. It was an independent supershow featuring some of wrestling's biggest stars, and it served as a proof of concept for All Elite Wrestling, which was founded just a few months later.

All In 2018 was the brainchild of The American Nightmare and the Bucks, but it was Cody's sister, Teil Rhodes, who named it. This has become common knowledge among fans, but Tony Khan has allegedly never given Teil any kickbacks after acquiring the rights to All In following his purchase of ROH.

Ad

Trending

Teil took to X/Twitter today to reply to a fan who pointed out that she was the one who named All In. She then took a subtle shot at All Elite Wrestling:

15 shocking wrestling couples - Find out now!

"Very Rhodes of me to conceptualize a generational wrestling event and get no royalties 🥲🥹," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

AEW All In: Texas has heavy competition from WWE this weekend

When Tony Khan revived the All In event, he took a big risk by holding it at Wembley Stadium, making it the company's first-ever stadium show. The gamble paid off, but AEW has upped the ante this year by bringing its biggest show to the United States.

With WWE still looming large over the wrestling industry, it was always going to be tough to fill Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX. However, the sports entertainment juggernaut didn't help matters. WWE has booked three separate events this weekend, stacking the deck against its younger rival.

Ad

On Saturday, July 12, fans will have to choose between All In: Texas and NXT Great American Bash. That night, WWE will present Saturday Night's Main Event, with Evolution II following on Sunday.

Expand Tweet

All In: Texas has managed to sell more than 20,000 tickets, with more being purchased as this final week rolls on. Only time will tell how big a success the company's first US stadium show is.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jacob Terrell Jacob is an AEW contributor and editor at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He has edited and published over 8,000 articles for Sportskeeda Wrestling in just over two years, and subsequently donned the hat of a contributor, demonstrating his commitment to continuous learning. His experience goes beyond wrestling, with five years as an editor for several independent publishing houses and three years as a captioning specialist.



Jacob's first memory of pro wrestling dates back to Sting vs. Ric Flair for the World Heavyweight Championship at Great American Bash 1990. He later began writing for a newsletter and blog at the University of North Texas, and his love of wrestling naturally led him to seek opportunities in the media.



His favorite wrestler is The Icon, as he feels Sting has evolved throughout his career on a parallel path with his own growth as a person. He was Jacob's childhood hero and teenage idol, and now he makes him less afraid of getting older.



Jacob ensures relevance and accuracy in his articles by working hard to maintain his ideals and objectivity without sacrificing his unique voice, inspiring other writers in the section to follow suit.



Jacob’s non-wrestling interests include Anime, video games, and fantasy novels. Know More

Goldberg ruined Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch now!