Teil Rhodes takes subtle shot at AEW ahead of All In: Texas

AEW is barreling toward its biggest event of the year, All In: Texas, and the wrestling world is bursting with excitement. Amid the talk for the big pay-per-view, however, Teil Rhodes has pointed out that she never received any royalties for her part in creating the original event that led to AEW's existence.
Back in 2018, Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks teamed up with Ring of Honor to produce the first-ever All In event. It was an independent supershow featuring some of wrestling's biggest stars, and it served as a proof of concept for All Elite Wrestling, which was founded just a few months later.
All In 2018 was the brainchild of The American Nightmare and the Bucks, but it was Cody's sister, Teil Rhodes, who named it. This has become common knowledge among fans, but Tony Khan has allegedly never given Teil any kickbacks after acquiring the rights to All In following his purchase of ROH.
Teil took to X/Twitter today to reply to a fan who pointed out that she was the one who named All In. She then took a subtle shot at All Elite Wrestling:
"Very Rhodes of me to conceptualize a generational wrestling event and get no royalties 🥲🥹," she wrote.
AEW All In: Texas has heavy competition from WWE this weekend
When Tony Khan revived the All In event, he took a big risk by holding it at Wembley Stadium, making it the company's first-ever stadium show. The gamble paid off, but AEW has upped the ante this year by bringing its biggest show to the United States.
With WWE still looming large over the wrestling industry, it was always going to be tough to fill Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX. However, the sports entertainment juggernaut didn't help matters. WWE has booked three separate events this weekend, stacking the deck against its younger rival.
On Saturday, July 12, fans will have to choose between All In: Texas and NXT Great American Bash. That night, WWE will present Saturday Night's Main Event, with Evolution II following on Sunday.
All In: Texas has managed to sell more than 20,000 tickets, with more being purchased as this final week rolls on. Only time will tell how big a success the company's first US stadium show is.
